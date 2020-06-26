New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resorcinol Market By End-User Industry, By Manufacturing Process, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916866/?utm_source=GNW



Global resorcinol market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The increase in product demand is due to growth of various end-user industries such as rubber & tire industry, pharmaceutical industry, among others.



Additionally, rising usage in applications like UV stabilizers, etc., coupled with inherent advantages offered by the chemical is anticipated to add to the growth of resorcinol market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, resorcinol is also used to manufacture flame retardants to prevent fires, fungicidal creams & lotions, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth until 2025.

The global resorcinol market is segmented based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into rubber products, wood adhesives, UV stabilizers, flame retardants, antioxidants, fungicidal creams and others.



Out of which, the rubber products dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well which can be accredited to the utility of resorcinol to improve the adhesion of rubber and other materials falling under rubber products category.Also, the wood adhesives application segment is projected to register high growth in the years to come owing to the use of resorcinol in wood adhesive applications due to its high chemical stability.



Moreover, its properties such as being resistant to solvents, acids, saltwater and oil, strong adhesive, ability to withstand wide range of temperatures after curing is boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the global resorcinol market include Sumitomo Chemicals, Aldon Corporation, AminoChem, Dynea, Mitsui Chemicals, Napp Technologies, Zhejiang Hongsheng Chemical Co Ltd, Indspec Chemical, Atul Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global resorcinol market.

• To classify and forecast global resorcinol market based on end-user industry, manufacturing process, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global resorcinol market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global resorcinol market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global resorcinol market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global resorcinol market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global resorcinol market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Resorcinol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to resorcinol

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global resorcinol market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By End-User Industry:

o Building & Construction

o Healthcare

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Dyes

o Explosives

o Others

• Market, By Manufacturing Process:

o Benzene Sulfonation

o Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Peroxidation

• Market, By Application:

o Rubber Products

o Wood Adhesives

o UV Stabilizers

o Flame Retardants

o Antioxidants

o Fungicidal Creams

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global resorcinol market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916866/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001