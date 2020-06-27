New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refinery Catalyst Market By Type, By Ingredient, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916865/?utm_source=GNW



Global refinery catalyst market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The major factor contributing to the market growth is increased demand for refinery products across various growing economies.



Additionally, due to high utilization of petroleum derivatives, the refinery catalyst market is estimated to rev up across the globe in the next 5 years. Moreover, enactment of strict regulations by the governing bodies is further anticipated to bolster the market growth until 2025.

The global refinery catalyst market is segmented based on type, ingredient, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into FCC catalysts, hydrotreating catalysts, hydrocracking catalysts, and catalytic reforming catalysts, upgrading & others.



Out of which, the FCC catalysts segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the refinery catalyst market during the forecast period as well.This growth can be accredited to the fact that FCC process makes use of FCC catalyst in the manufacturing of gasoline.



The number of FCC units across the globe are greater when compared to other process, therefore the demand for the product is also high in comparison to other catalysts. Also, hydrotreating catalyst segment is forecasted to witness high growth over the years to come, as these catalysts are generally used to reduce the amount of sulphur and develop product yields.

Major players operating in the global refinery catalyst market include W.R.



Grace & Co., Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell, UOP LLC., Catalysts & Chemicals Industries Co, Axens SA, BASF SE, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Clariant International Ltd, Johnson Matthey Plc, Albemarle Corporation. The companies operating in refinery catalyst market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global refinery catalyst market.

• To classify and forecast global refinery catalyst market based on type, ingredient, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global refinery catalyst market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global refinery catalyst market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global refinery catalyst market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global refinery catalyst market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global refinery catalyst market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Refinery catalyst manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to refinery catalyst

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global refinery catalyst market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o FCC Catalysts

o Hydrotreating Catalysts

o Hydrocracking Catalysts

o Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

o Upgrading

o Others

• Market, By Ingredient:

o Zeolites

o Metals

o Additives

o Chemical Compounds

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global refinery catalyst market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





