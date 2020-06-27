New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Ink Catalyst Market By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Resin, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916864/?utm_source=GNW



Global printing ink catalyst market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for increased demand for printing ink catalyst is due to upsurge in the product requirement for numerous applications in end user industries such as packaging industry, publications industry, among others.



Additionally, concerns pertaining to the release of VOCs from some printing inks is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of printing ink catalyst market across the globe in the forthcoming years. Moreover, stringent regulations by the governing bodies for the manufacturers worldwide to shift conventional products to environment friendly alternatives, is bolstering the market growth across the globe.

The global printing ink catalyst market is segmented based on type, application, end use, resin, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into gravure, flexographic, digital and lithographic.



The flexography, rotogravure, and lithography are majorly used process for manufacturing.Out of which, the lithographic segment dominated the market until 2019 by holding the major market share and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.



This growth can be accredited to its properties, as it produces high quality image for different surfaces at minimal price.Also, the gravure segment is estimated to register high growth over the coming years on account of high-speed process and production of very fine details.



In addition to this, the gravure ink is widely used in applications involving wrapping papers, magazines, food packaging, among other, which is further anticipated to propel the segment growth in the coming years.

Major players operating in the global printing ink catalyst market include Dow Chemicals, Polyone, Dorf Ketal, BASF SE, W.R. Grace, Clariant, Mcfogan, XG Silicone, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA. The companies operating in printing ink catalyst market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global printing ink catalyst market.

• To classify and forecast global printing ink catalyst market based on type, application, end-use, resin, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global printing ink catalyst market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global printing ink catalyst market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global printing ink catalyst market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global printing ink catalyst market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global printing ink catalyst market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Printing ink catalyst companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to printing ink catalyst

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global printing ink catalyst market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Solvent Based

- Hydroxyl

- Carboxyl

- Amine

o Water Based

• Market, By Application:

o Gravure

o Flexographic

o Digital

o Lithographic

• Market, By End-Use:

o Polyester Fibers

o Nylon Fibers

o Acrylic Fibers

o Polyurethane Foams

o Polyethylene Film

o Polypropylene Film

o Others

• Market, By Resin:

o Nitrocellulose (NC)

o Polyvinylbutyral (PVB)

o Cellulose Esters

o Cellulose Acetate Butyrate

o Cellulose Acetate Propionate

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global printing ink catalyst market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





