Global polyurethane (PU) coatings market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global polyurethane (PU) coatings market is driven by rapid expansion of automotive industry at the global level.



Moreover, because of several benefits offered by polyurethane (PU) coatings such as high-performance abrasion resistance and corrosion resistance, among others, the polyurethane coating is widely used in numerous industries, which is positively impacting the growth of market, globally. Also, continuous technological innovations in this market are further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global polyurethane (PU) coatings market is segmented based on type, end industry, company and region.Based on type of type, the market can be categorized into solvent-borne, water-borne, high solid and PU powder coating.



The water-borne segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast years.This can be ascribed to the low content of volatile organic compound in the water borne polyurethane.



Therefore, on comparing it to other alternatives, water borne polyurethane is more preferred coating, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment over the next five years. In addition to this, PU powder coatings segment is also forecast to register high growth during the next five years on account of more resistant to chipping, fading, scratching and wearing than other finishes.

Major players operating in the global polyurethane (PU) coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin William, RPM International In, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Limited, BASF Se, Bayer Materialscience, Jotun A/S, Valspar Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, Solvosol, Endura and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments to increase their customer bases.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of polyurethane (PU) coatings across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global polyurethane (PU) coatings market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Polyurethane (PU) Coatings Market, By Type:

o Solvent-Borne

o Water-Borne

o High Solids

o PU Powder Coating

• Global Polyurethane (PU) Coatings Market, By End Industry:

o Automotive & Transportation

o Wood & Furniture

o Industrial

o Construction

o Textile & Apparels

o Electrical & Electronics

o Others

• Global Polyurethane (PU) Coatings Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global polyurethane (PU) coatings market.



