TORONTO, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”; TSX: GLO; Frankfurt: G12; OTCQX: GLATF) today announced shareholder voting results from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held June 25, 2020, and the grant of stock options.



Nominee For % Withheld % Stephen G. Roman 71,127,858 94.12 4,439,455 5.87 Paul D. Cronin 75,277,033 99.62 290,280 0.38 Richard Faucher 72,796,033 96.33 2,771,280 3.67 George Flach 75,337,078 99.69 230,235 0.30 Derek Rance 72,797,533 96.33 2,769,780 3.66 Asier Zarraonandia Ayo 75,327,053 99.68 240,260 0.32

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company.

Stock Options:

The Company granted 100,000 Stock options to Bob Tait, Vice President Investor Relations. The stock options are exercisable at $0.50 for a period of five years and vest over a three-year period.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ), is a TSX listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project. The Dasa deposit was discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Company plans to submit a Phase 1 Development Plan to the Ministry of Mines in the Republic of Niger with an Application for a Mining Permit in Q3 2020.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) Joint Venture, which operates a new, state of the art processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”) listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

Key contacts:

Stephen G. Roman

Chairman, President and CEO

Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949

Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Bob Tait

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858

Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com

