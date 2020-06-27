New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market By Type, By Application, By Production Method, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916862/?utm_source=GNW



Global polyhydroxyalkanoate market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for market growth is growing strict regulatory frameworks by the governing bodies across the globe regarding the use of biodegradable plastic.



Also, the policies against single-use plastics for environmental protection, is anticipated to positively influence the market growth during the next 5 years. However, a major factor that might act as major impediment to the market growth through the forecast period is the high price of polyhydroxyalkanoate when compared to the other conventional alternatives.

The global polyhydroxyalkanoate market is segmented based on type, application, production method, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into packaging & food services, biomedical, agriculture and others.



Out of which, the packaging & food services segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the polyhydroxyalkanoate market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to surging requirement for plastics that are biodegradable in nature for packaging and food services in numerous applications like plastic sheets, bags and disposable cutlery.



In addition to this, growing awareness pertaining to the use of biodegradable packaging material is further anticipated to drive the segment growth over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global polyhydroxyalkanoate market include Kaneka Corporation, Danimer Scientific, Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Bio-On Spa, Newlight Technologies, LLC, TianAn Biological Materials Co. Ltd, Rwdc Industries, Bochemie, Biomer, Polyferm Canada, Inc, etc. The companies operating in polyhydroxyalkanoate market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adopting diverse growth strategies such as expansions and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global polyhydroxyalkanoate market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global polyhydroxyalkanoate market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Short Chain Length

o Medium Chain Length

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Packaging & Food Services

o Biomedical

o Agriculture

o Others

• Market, By Production Method:

o Sugar Fermentation

o Vegetable Oil Fermentation

o Methane Fermentation

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



