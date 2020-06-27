New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oxo Alcohol Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916861/?utm_source=GNW



Global oxo alcohol market size is projected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.Growing demand for oxo alcohol to manufacture plasticizers, paints, additives, among others is one of the key factors for the growth of global oxo alcohol market during the forecast period.



Additionally, rapid expansion of polymer & plastic manufacturing and chemical industries is positively influencing the market growth across the globe. However, presence of stringent environmental laws and regulations and negative trends of Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) in regions such as North America and Europe might hamper the growth of global oxo alcohol market over the coming years.

The global oxo alcohol market is segmented based on type, application, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into 2-ethyl hexanol, n-butanol and iso-butanol.



Out of which, n-butanol type segment represents the most preferred type and is projected to account for the largest market share during the next five years.The growth is attributable to its use as a solvent in varnishes, paints, fats, coatings, oils, plasticizers and waxes.



The iso-butanol segment is projected to register significant growth in the years to come as it is used as a feedstock in the manufacturing of plasticizers, amino resin, printing inks and nitro-cellulose lacquers.

Major players operating in the global oxo alcohol market include BASF, Dow Chemicals, Oxea Group, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Arkema, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Ineos Oxide, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Luxi Chemicals Company, Petrochina Sichuan Petrochemic, Wanhua Chemicals, Qilu Petrochemicals and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global oxo alcohol market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



