Global medical foam market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The global medical foam market is driven by growing requirement for superior-quality medical products across the globe.



Moreover, governments across the world are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast period. Also, rising old age population is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global medical foam market is segmented based on foam, material, application, company, and region.Based on foam, the market can be categorized into flexible, rigid, spray.



Out of which, the flexible foam segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to fact that flexible foam is the most consumed foam type owing to the benefits it offers such as it is flexible, soft and resilient, softness, moisture resistance, high impact & mechanical properties, among others.



In addition to this, its lower cost in comparison to other alternative foam, is further boosting the market growth. Moreover, extensive consumption of flexible foam in bedding & cushioning applications, foam dressing in wound care applications and packaging of medical devices, among others, is driving the market growth.

Major players operating in the global medical foam market include The Dow Chemical Company, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Huntsman Corporation, Trelleborg AB, BASF SE, Recticel NV, INOAC Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., FXI Holdings, Inc., Armacell International S.A., Rogers Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Molnlycke Health Care, VPC Group Inc., FoamPartner Group and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements, and new developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global medical foam market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global medical foam market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Medical Foam Market, By Form:

o Flexible

o Rigid

o Spray

• Global Medical Foam Market, By Material:

o Polymers

o Latex

o Metals

• Global Medical Foam Market, By Application:

o Bedding & Cushioning

o Medical Packaging

o Medical Devices & Components

o Prosthetics & Wound Care

o Others

• Global Medical Foam Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Netherland

- Russia

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Indonesia

- Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Egypt

- Nigeria

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global medical foam market.



