Global marine composites market was valued around USD 4 billion until 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 6% during the forecast period.The global marine composites market is driven by the surging requirement for lightweight boats.



Moreover, surging technological innovations so that overall time of production cycle can be reduced, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market during the forecast years. Also, increase in need for corrosion resistance parts in building ships is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global marine composites market is segmented based on composite type, application, company and region.Based on composite type, the market can be categorized into metal matrix composites, ceramic matrix composites and polymer matrix composites.



The polymer matrix composites segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest revenue and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well.This can be ascribed to its large-scale applications in marine industry as this polymer matrix composite exhibits excellent properties.



In addition to this, polymer matrix composite provides additional benefits such as corrosion resistance, lightweight and impact resistance, which is thereby boosting the growth of segment during the forecast years.

Major players operating in the global marine composites market include Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corporation, Owens Corning, Cytec Solvay Group, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Gurit Holding, SGL Group, Teijin Limited, Hyosung, Zoltek Companies Inc., Tatneft Alabuga Fiberglass, Premier Composite Technologies, Advanced Custom Manufacturing, Aeromarine Industries Ltd., Airborne, GMS Composites, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships and new developments.



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global marine composites market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global marine composites market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global marine composites market based on composite type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global marine composites market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global marine composites market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global marine composites market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global marine composites market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global marine composites market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global marine composites market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of marine composites across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global marine composites market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Marine composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to marine composites

• Market research and consulting firms

In this report, global marine composites market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Marine Composites Market, By Composite Type:

o Metal Matrix Composites

o Ceramic Matrix Composites

o Polymer Matrix Composites

• Global Marine Composites Market, By Application:

o Power Boats

o Sailboats

o Cruise Ships

o Others

• Global Marine Composites Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



