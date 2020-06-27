New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ketones Market By Form, By Application, By Supplement Type, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916858/?utm_source=GNW



Global ketones market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of convenience foods, rise in health consciousness, and multifunctionality of ketones. Apart from that, surging application of ketones in automotive, electronics & electric and industrial processes is anticipated to further fuel the market globally over the coming years.



Ketones are simple compounds containing a carbonyl group and are mass-produced in industries for applications including solvents, pharmaceuticals and polymer precursors.Unlike, reactive groups like alcohol, ketones are relatively simpler in nature and have wider application base in automotive, electronics & electric and industrial processes.



Because of their environment friendly nature, ketones are capable of meeting stringent regulations and emission standards which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the global ketones market.

The global ketones market is segmented based on form, application, supplement type, company and region.Based on form, ketones are segmented into solid, liquid and semi-liquid.



Ketones in their solid form, have enhanced shelf life as compared to the liquid and semi-liquid forms.They are also readily available for use and are convenient to carry as compared to the liquid or semi-liquid form.



Some cases of stomach disorders while using the liquid ketones for the initial days have been reported but there is no such complication with solid form. Owing to these factors, solid ketones are mostly preferred for use by consumers.



Major players operating in the global ketones market include HVMN Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, BPI Sports Holdings, LLC, Disruptive Enterprises, LLC (KetoLogic), Pruvit Ventures Inc, Ketone Aid Inc, Compound Solution Inc., Union Pharmpro Company Ltd., Ketond Nutrition LLC, Volken Chemicals Pvt Ltd and others. The market players are product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to strengthen their position globally.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, organizations, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ketones market.



