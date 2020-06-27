New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbicides Market By Type, By Mode of Action, By Crop Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916857/?utm_source=GNW

Non-Selective), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains; Oilseeds & Pulses; Fruits & Vegetables; and Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global herbicides market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global herbicides market is driven by the growing production of cereals, grains, fruits & vegetables, among others.



This increase in production is necessary to fulfill the demand of the surging global population. Additionally, technological advancements and adoption of advanced farming techniques such as precision agriculture, smart plantation, among others are further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.



The global herbicides market is segmented based on type, mode of action, crop type company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into glyphosate, diquat, 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid and others.



The diquat segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast years.This can be ascribed to its increased use after paraquat got banned by various environment protection agencies.



Diquat is similar in chemical properties to paraquat and is also a non-selective contact herbicide. Therefore, it is now being used as a substitute to paraquat, thereby driving the growth of segment.



Regionally, the global herbicides market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall herbicides market since the application of herbicides is not limited to agricultural fields in the region, but they are also used for weed management in lawns and forests.



Major players operating in the global herbicides market include BASF SE, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Drexel Chemical Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Corteva Agriscience, American Vanguard Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Valent Biosciences Corp, Wilbur-Ellis Company, Chemtura Corporation, Cheminova A/S, Agrium Inc., Element Solutions Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global herbicides market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global herbicides market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global herbicides market based on type, mode of action, crop type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global herbicides market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global herbicides market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global herbicides market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global herbicides market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global herbicides market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of herbicides manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the herbicides manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the herbicides manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global herbicides market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Herbicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to herbicides

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as herbicides manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global herbicides market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Herbicides Market, By Type:

o Glyphosate

o Diquat

o 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid

o Others

• Global Herbicides Market, By Mode of Action:

o Selective

o Non-Selective

• Global Herbicides Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Oilseeds & Pulses

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

• Global Herbicides Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global herbicides market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





