Global eco-friendly (green) polyols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.The factor which is majorly contributing to the growth of eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe is that it is environment friendly and organic in nature.



Additionally, growing requirement from numerous end use industries like furniture, transportation, construction, among others, is anticipated to bode well for the growth of eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe. Moreover, escalating price of crude oil is making traditional polyols costlier because of which there is a growing need for eco-friendly (green) polyols, thereby bolstering the market growth across the globe.

The global eco-friendly (green) polyols market is segmented based on type, application, end-use, raw material, region and company.Based on type, the market can be segmented into polyether and polyester.



Out of which, the polyether polyols segment held the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its position during the forecast period as well, which can be attributed to its efficient and significant utilisation during the manufacturing of several plastic products.In addition to this, on comparison to polyester polyols, the lesser prise of polyether polyols is further projected to boost the segment growth over the years to come.



Moreover, polyether polyols are widely used in numerous end use industries including automotive, construction, bedding and furniture, etc., which is bolstering their demand worldwide.

Major players operating in the global eco-friendly (green) polyols market include Cargill Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Stepan Company, Biobased Technologies LLC, Emery Oleochemicals, Jayant Agro Organics Pvt. Ltd., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co, etc. The companies operating in eco-friendly (green) polyols market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global eco-friendly (green) polyols market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global eco-friendly (green) polyols market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Polyether

o Polyester

• Market, By Application:

o Rigid Polyols

o Semi-Rigid Polyols

o Flexible Polyols

o Flexible Slabs

o Molded Foams

o Others

• Market, By End-Use:

o Furniture & Bedding

o Automotive

o Packaging

o Carpet Backing

o Others

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Natural Oils and Their Derivatives

o Sucrose

o Carbon Dioxide

o Recycled Polymers

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



