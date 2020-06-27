New York, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market By Product, By Product, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916855/?utm_source=GNW



Global fatty acid methyl ester market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for market growth is surging demand for fatty acid methyl ester in biodiesel manufacturing.



Also, the product is recyclable, which is making it a popular choice among the users.Moreover, its wide usage in industries such as in food sector, where it is used as an emulsifier, is anticipated to positively influence the market growth during the next 5 years.



However, major factor that might act as major impediment to the market growth during the forecast period is the high price of fatty acids.

The global fatty acid methyl ester market is segmented based on product, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into lubricants & fuels, surfactants & detergents, personal care & cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical.



Out of which, the lubricants & fuels segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the fatty acid methyl ester market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to surging demand from end user industry predominantly biodiesel industry because this fatty acid methyl ester is the main element of biodiesel.



In addition to this, rising environmental concerns pertaining to usage of fossil fuels, which cause environmental pollution because of the release of volatile organic compounds. Therefore, this fatty acid methyl ester can act as environment-friendly substituent for fossil fuels, which is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the next five years.

Major players operating in the global fatty acid methyl ester market include Biofuels Corporation, ADM Biodiesel, Diester Industries, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Green Fuels, Biopetrol Industries, Western Lowa Energy, P&G Chemicals, Novaol, etc.The companies operating in fatty acid methyl ester market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies in order to cater to the diversified demands of their customers.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global fatty acid methyl ester market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



