Global extrusion sheet market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the next five years.The global extrusion sheet market is driven by the increasing demand from various end use sectors such as packaging industry, construction industry, automotive industry, among others.



The global extrusion sheet market is segmented based on type, structure, material, thickness, application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into LDPE, HDPE, polypropylene, polystyrene, acrylate, polycarbonate, polyethylene and others.



The polystyrene segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to its low-cost availability and increasing use in appliances, toys, consumer durables and many other such applications.



Regionally, the global extrusion sheet market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall extrusion sheet market owing to the growing power & lighting and electronics & telecommunication segment in these regions.



Major players operating in the global extrusion sheet market include Sabic Innovative Plastics, Danpal, Owens Corning, Serafin Group, Gallina USA, Keon, Mitsui Chemicals Othello, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global extrusion sheet market.

• To classify and forecast global extrusion sheet market based on type, structure, material, thickness, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global extrusion sheet market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global extrusion sheet market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global extrusion sheet market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global extrusion sheet market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global extrusion sheet market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Extrusion sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to extrusion sheet

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global extrusion sheet market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o LDPE

o HDPE

o Polypropylene

o Polystyrene

o Acrylate

o Polycarbonate

o Polyethylene

o Others

• Market, By Structure:

o Solid & Textured

o Multiwall

o Corrugated

o Hollow

o Others

• Market, By Material:

o Virgin

o Reprocessed

• Market, By Thickness:

o Up to 1mm

o 1-3 mm

o 3-5 mm

o 5-10 mm

o Above 10mm

• Market, By Application:

o Building & Construction

o Signages

o Automotive

o Defence & Aerospace

o Electrical & Electronics

o Medical

o Packaging

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global extrusion sheet market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





