Global diamond coatings market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global diamond coatings market is driven by the surging requirement for diamond coated medical devices as well as equipment.



Moreover, because of several benefits they offer such as outstanding mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, biocompatibility, among others, the diamond coatings are widely used for biomedical applications which is positively impacting the growth of market across the globe. Also, increase in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global diamond coatings market is segmented based on technology, substrate, end use, company and region.Based on type of technology, the market can be categorized into chemical vapor deposition and physical vapor deposition.



The chemical vapor deposition segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast years.This can be ascribed to their pivotal role in material processing technology in which they are used for thin film deposition over substrate material in numerous end-use industries.



In addition to this, surging demand for CVD diamond coatings technology can also be attributed to its several advantages such as less cost and ability to coat any shape, which is aiding the growth of this segment, globally.Also, PVD diamond coatings technology segment is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period on account of its applications in cutting and punching tools, mold and die-cast parts, decorative, and components.



PVD technology provides corrosion and wear resistance, and friction reduction with various thickness, friction coefficient, and hardness coating specifications, which is augmenting the segment growth.

Major players operating in the global diamond coatings market inlude Oerlikon Balzers, D-Coat GmbH, Neocoat SA, Crystallume Corporation, Element Six UK Ltd., SP3 Diamond Technologies, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Blue Wave Semiconductors, Diamond Product Solution, JCS Technologies PTE Ltd, United Protective Technologies, LLC, John Crane, Surface Technology, Inc., Sandvik Hyperion and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of diamond coatings across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global diamond coatings market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Technology:

o Chemical Vapor Deposition

o Physical Vapor Deposition

• Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Substrate:

o Metal

o Ceramic

o Composite

o Others

• Global Diamond Coatings Market, By End Use:

o Electronics

o Mechanical

o Industrial

o Medical

o Automotive

o Others

• Global Diamond Coatings Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



