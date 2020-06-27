New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Decylalcohol Market By Content, By Raw Material, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916852/?utm_source=GNW



Global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market is driven by the increasing demand from various end user industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, oil & gas, among others.



Additionally, extensive use of decylalcohol as lubricating and wetting agent is further anticipated to propel the market during the next five years.



The global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market is segmented based on content, raw material, application, company and region.Based on application, the market can be fragmented into surfactants, plasticizers, oil base for lubricants, cleaning agent, pharmaceuticals, personal care and others.



The oil base for lubricants segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of decylalcohol as aluminum rolling lubricant, lubricant oil additive, plastic lubricant, among others.



Regionally, the decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market has been segmented into various regions namely Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market owing to the increase in demand for beauty products in these regions.



Major players operating in the global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market include Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmBH, Kao Corporation, Sasol Limited, Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited or GGC, Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, KLK OLEO Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., P&G Chemicals, BASF SE, Muslim Mas and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.

• To classify and forecast global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market based on content, raw material, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1)

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Content:

o <96%

o 96-98%

o >98%

• Market, By Raw Material:

o Synthetic

- Petroleum

o Natural

- Palm Oil

- Palm Kernel Oil

- Coconut Oil

- Others

• Market, By Application:

o Surfactants

o Plasticizers

o Oil Base for Lubricants

o Cleaning Agent

o Pharmaceuticals

o Personal Care

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global decylalcohol (CAS 112-30-1) market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





