New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Decorative Coatings Market By Resin Type, By Technology, By Coating Type, By User Type, By Product Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916851/?utm_source=GNW



Global decorative coatings market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for increased demand for decorative coatings is upsurge in the product requirement for numerous applications from end user industries mainly from residential sector.



Additionally, growing innovations related to technology is another major factor that is anticipated to bode well for the growth of decorative coatings market across the globe in the coming years. Moreover, availability of decorative coatings in multiple alluring colours which provides a well-finished look is further bolstering the market growth across the globe.

The global decorative coatings market is segmented based on resin type, technology, coating type, user type, product type, application, region and company.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into waterborne coatings, solvent borne coatings, powder coatings.



Out of these, the powder coatings segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the decorative coatings market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to its special features including reduced operating cost, non-flammability, high operating efficiencies, negligible VOC emissions, low spark hazards, among others.



Along with that, such coatings require zero solvent usage during their coating formation, which makes them an attractive option from pollution prevention viewpoint. In addition to this, increasing need for powder coatings in the architecture sector owing to the demand for specialty finishes is further anticipated to boost the growth of the segment until 2025.

Major players operating in the global decorative coatings market include PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Masco Corporation, Jotun Group, RPM International Inc, etc. The companies operating in decorative coatings market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global decorative coatings market.

• To classify and forecast global decorative coatings market based on resin type, technology, coating type, user type, product type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global decorative coatings market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global decorative coatings market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global decorative coatings market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global decorative coatings market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global decorative coatings market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Decorative coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to decorative coatings

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global decorative coatings market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Resin Type:

o Acrylic Resin

o Alkyd Resin

o Vinyl Resin

o Polyurethane Resin

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Waterborne Coatings

o Solventborne Coatings

o Powder Coatings

• Market, By Coating Type:

o Interior

o Exterior

o Others

• Market, By User Type:

o Diy

o Professional

• Market, By Product Type:

o Emulsions

o Wood Coatings

o Enamels

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global decorative coatings market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916851/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001