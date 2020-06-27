New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market By Type, By Origin, By Mode of Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916850/?utm_source=GNW

Biopesticides), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray; Seed Treatment; Soil Treatment; and Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global crop protection chemicals market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The global crop protection chemicals market is driven by the surging production of cereals, grains, fruits & vegetables, among others.



This increase in production is necessary to fulfill the demand emanating from surging global population.Additionally, technological advancements and adoption of advanced farming techniques such as precision agriculture, smart plantation, among others are further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next five years.



Furthermore, growing popularity of less toxic and ecofriendly crop protection chemicals such as biopesticides, organic fertilizers, among others, are expected to foster the growth of market through 2025.



The global crop protection chemicals market is segmented based on type, origin, mechanism of application, company and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and others.



The herbicides segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.This can be accredited to the high crop loss because of harmful weeds.



This in turn has led to the increasing use of highly effective herbicides to prevent crop loss.



Regionally, the crop protection chemicals market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the overall crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of technologies and use of advanced farming techniques in the region.



Major players operating in the global crop protection chemicals market include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Makhteshim Agam, Arystya Lifescience, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Koppert BV, Certis USA LLC, Corteva Agri Science, UPL Limited, Rotam Cropscience, PI Industries, Cheminova A/S and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global crop protection chemicals market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global crop protection chemicals market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global crop protection chemicals market based on type, origin, mode of application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global crop protection chemicals market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global crop protection chemicals market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global crop protection chemicals market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global crop protection chemicals market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global crop protection chemicals market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of crop protection chemicals manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the crop protection chemicals manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the crop protection chemicals manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global crop protection chemicals market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Crop protection chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to crop protection chemicals

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as crop protection chemicals manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global crop protection chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Herbicides

o Insecticides

o Fungicides

o Others

• Market, By Origin:

o Synthetic

o Biopesticides

• Market, By Mode of Application:

o Foliar Spray

o Seed Treatment

o Soil Treatment

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global crop protection chemicals market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001