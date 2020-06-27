New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coil & Extrusion Coating Market By Type, By Resin, By End-Use, By Substrate, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916849/?utm_source=GNW



Global coil & extrusion coating market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during forecast period.The global coil & extrusion coating market is driven by the growing demand from the building & construction industry on account of the smooth finish, durability and aesthetic value of these coatings.



Additionally, rapid technological advancements & innovations coupled with the increasing investments from the key players is further expected to propel the market over the forecast years.



The global coil & extrusion coating market is segmented based on type, resin, form, end use, substrate, company and region.Based on resin, the market can be categorized into polyester, silicone modified polyester, fluorocarbon (PVDF), polyurethane, plastisols, epoxy and others.



The polyester segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025 on account of its properties such as flexibility, stiffness, shine, resistance to chemicals, UV light, among others.



Regionally, the coil & extrusion coating market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the booming automobile industry in the region.



Major players operating in the global coil & extrusion coating market include Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries Ltd, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems LLP, Wacker Chemie AG, Kansai Paints Company Limited, RPM Performance Coatings Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Allnex Netherlands B.V., Jindal Paints Limited, Davis Standard, LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, Qenos, Hans Lautrup Chemicals A/S, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global coil & extrusion coating market.

• To classify and forecast global coil & extrusion coating market based on type, resin, form, end use, substrate, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global coil & extrusion coating market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coil & extrusion coating market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global coil & extrusion coating market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coil & extrusion coating market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global coil & extrusion coating market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coil & extrusion coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to coil & extrusion coating

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coil & extrusion coating market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Topcoats

o Primers

o Backing Coats

o Specialties

• Market, By Resin:

o Polyester

o Silicone Modified Polyester

o Fluorocarbon (PVDF)

o Polyurethane

o Plastisols

o Epoxy

o Others

• Market, By Form:

o Liquid

o Powder

• Market, By End Use:

o Construction

o Automobile

o Electronics

o Consumer Durables

o Furniture

o Others

• Market, By Substrate:

o Carbon Steel

o Stainless Steel

o Aluminium

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Turkey

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Indonesia

- Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global coil & extrusion coating market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916849/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001