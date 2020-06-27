New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-Lubricants Market By Base Oil Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916848/?utm_source=GNW



Global bio-lubricants market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.Growing awareness among the users pertaining to environmental regulations is a major factor expected to boost the growth of bio-lubricants market across the globe over the coming years.



Moreover, bio-lubricants are biodegradable in nature having less environmental impacts which is another key factor fuelling the growth of the global bio-lubricants market across the globe. However, high prices of bio-based lubricants might hamper the growth of global bio-lubricants market in the years to come.

The global bio-lubricants market is segmented based on base oil type, application, end-use, composition, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oils, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, greases, others.



Out of which, the hydraulic fluids segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well.This growth is because hydraulic fluids are being widely utilized in moving mechanical parts, elevators and cylinders in bridges and locks.



In addition to this, hydraulic fluids are environmentally safe as it is biodegradable in nature and less toxic, which is further driving the growth of the segment. Along with this, enactment of stringent rules and regulations in sensitive areas like forest and marine, is resulting in increased demand for hydraulic fluids across the globe.

Major players operating in the global bio-lubricants market include Albemarle Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Panolin AG, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co.Kg, Emery Oleochemicals, Binol Lubricants, Panolin, etc.



The companies operating in bio-lubricants market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies such as agreements and partnerships, expansions, new product launches, and agreements in order to expand their geographic reach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global bio-lubricants market.

• To classify and forecast global bio-lubricants market based on base oil type, application, end-use, composition, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global bio-lubricants market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bio-lubricants market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global bio-lubricants market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global bio-lubricants market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global bio-lubricants market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bio-Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bio-lubricants

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bio-lubricants market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Base Oil Type:

o Rapeseed

o Canola

o Sunflower

o Soybean

o Palm

o Coconut oils

o Animal Fat

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Hydraulic Fluids

o Metalworking Fluids

o Chainsaw Oils

o Mold Release Agents

o Two-Cycle Engine Oils

o Greases

o Others

• Market, By End Use:

o Industrial

o Commercial Transport

o Consumer Automobile

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bio-lubricants market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916848/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001