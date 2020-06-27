New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916847/?utm_source=GNW



Global abrasion resistant coatings market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global abrasion resistant coatings market is driven by rapidly expanding power generation industry at the global level.



Moreover, because of several benefits it offers such as reduced surface wear, corrosion resistance, among others, abrasion resistant coating is widely used in numerous industries, which is positively impacting the growth of market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the market are further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global abrasion resistant coatings market is segmented based on type, end use industry, company and region.Based on type of type, the market can be categorized into metal/ceramic coatings and polymer coatings.



The metal/ceramic coatings segment dominated the market until 2019 in terms of largest market share and is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast years as well.Ceramic-based abrasion resistant coatings are broadly classified into oxide coatings, carbide coatings, nitride coatings and others.



Metal/ceramic coatings have outstanding high-temperature and abrasion resistance, which makes them a popular choice among the end user industries.In addition to this, ceramic coatings are more expensive because of costly thermal spray process involved, which is a slight disadvantage.



However, the overall life cycle cost of these coatings is less when compared to polymer-based coatings due to less maintenance cost. All these factors are responsible for high growth of the segment across the globe.

Major players operating in the global abrasion resistant coatings market include Metal Coating Corporation, SDC Technologie, 3M, ASB IndustrieChesterton, Impreglon, NEI Corporation, Precision Coatings, Endura Coating, E/M Coating and others.The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new developments to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global abrasion resistant coatings market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global abrasion resistant coatings market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global abrasion resistant coatings market based on type, end use industry, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global abrasion resistant coatings market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global abrasion resistant coatings market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global abrasion resistant coatings market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global abrasion resistant coatings market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global abrasion resistant coatings market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global abrasion resistant coatings market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers of abrasion resistant coatings across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global abrasion resistant coatings market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Abrasion resistant coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to abrasion resistant coatings

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global abrasion resistant coatings market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market, By Type:

o Metal/Ceramic Coatings

- Oxide Coatings

- Carbide Coatings

- Nitride Coatings

- Others

o Polymer Coatings

- Epoxy

- Polyurethane

- Fluoropolymer

- Polyester

- Others

• Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market, By End Industry:

o Marine

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation

o Transportation

o Mining

o Construction

• Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global abrasion resistant coatings market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





