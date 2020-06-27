New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Automation System Market By Component, By Algorithm, By Technology,By Type, By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916841/?utm_source=GNW



Global home automation system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The global home automation system market is driven by the growing awareness pertaining to use of energy efficient systems.



Additionally, growing safety concerns among households is further expected to propel the growth of market over the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements, new product launches by the major players is expected to spur the growth of market through 2025.



The global home automation system market can be segmented based on component, algorithm, technology, type, application, company and region.Based on algorithm, the market can be bifurcated into behavioral and proactive.



The proactive algorithm segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since these are equipped with displays and web software packages which provide additional information to the consumers. These include information such as energy use trends, household baseline energy use information, among others.



Regionally, the home automation system market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.



This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the global home automation system market include Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens AG, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, ABB Ltd., Control4 Corp., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lutron Electronics, Savant Systems LLC., Zigbee alliance, AMX LLC (Harman), Tyco International Ltd., Nortek Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nest Labs Inc., United Technologies Corporation and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global home automation system market.

• To classify and forecast global home automation system market based on component, algorithm, technology, type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global home automation system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global home automation system market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global home automation system market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global home automation system market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Home automation system service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to home automation system

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, channel partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global home automation system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Software

o Service

o Solution

• Market, By Algorithm:

o Behavioral

o Proactive

• Market, By Technology:

o Network Technology

- CDMA Networks

- GSM/HSPA Networks

- LTE Networks

o Wireless Technology

- ZigBee

- Z-Wave

- Wi-Fi

- Bluetooth

- EnOcean

- Thread

• Market, By Type:

o Luxury

o DIY

o Managed

o Mainstream

• Market, By Application:

o Lighting Control

o Security & Access Control

o HVAC Control

o Entertainment Control

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global home automation system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





