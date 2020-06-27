New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market By Component, By Delivery Model, By Deployment Mode, By Pricing Model, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916840/?utm_source=GNW



Global healthcare cloud computing market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global healthcare cloud computing market is driven by the improving healthcare IT infrastructure.



Additionally, increasing adoption of IoT, AI, big data, machine learning, among others in the healthcare industry is further expected to foster the market growth over next few years. Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years.



The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented based on component, delivery model, deployment mode, pricing model, application, end user, company and region.Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services.



The software segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since they can manage raw patient data. The raw data collected on cloud is sorted and integrated which further helps healthcare providers in decision making process.



Regionally, the global healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the overall healthcare cloud computing market owing to the increasing geriatric population, which is susceptible to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, among others.



This has drastically increased the number of patients getting admitted in hospitals thereby increasing the demand for healthcare cloud computing solutions in the region. This in turn is positively impacting the market growth in Europe.



Major players operating in the global healthcare cloud computing market include IBM Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc, Athenahealth, CareCloud Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, GE Healthcare, NTT DATA Corporation, Sectra AB, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., DXC Technologies Company, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Hyland Software Inc., Orion Health Group, Fujifilm Holdings Cooperation, Vepro eHealth Solutions, EnSoftek, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global healthcare cloud computing market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global healthcare cloud computing market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global healthcare cloud computing market based on component, delivery model, deployment mode, pricing model, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global healthcare cloud computing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global healthcare cloud computing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global healthcare cloud computing market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global healthcare cloud computing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global healthcare cloud computing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Healthcare cloud computing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare cloud computing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component:

o Software

o Services

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Delivery Model:

o Software-As-A-Service (SaaS)

o Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS)

o Platform-As-A-Service (PaaS)

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model:

o Pay-As-You-Go

o Spot Pricing Model

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application:

o Clinical Information System

o Non-Clinical Information System

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Pharmacies

o Ambulatory Centers

o Diagnostic Centers

o Others

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global healthcare cloud computing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916840/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001