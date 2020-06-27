New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Government Cloud Computing Market By Type, By Service Model, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916839/?utm_source=GNW



Global government cloud computing market is expected to register robust CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for market growth is increasing role of digital content around various governing bodies.



Additionally, the organisations are rapidly deploying cloud computing services, as it is helping them to save certain percentage of annual operating costs, which is anticipated to boost the growth of government cloud computing market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in public-sector technology solutions is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global government cloud computing market is segmented based on type, service model, deployment model, organization size, region and company.Based on service model, the market can be segmented into software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service.



Out of which, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the government cloud computing market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to the ability of IaaS service model to transfer work to the cloud at the time of peak demand for on-premises systems.



Along with that, it further assists the users in saving their capital resource which can later be used for the cost of additional servers, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe. In addition to this, IaaS supports the government agencies and help them realize their cost savings and efficiencies while modernizing and expanding their IT capabilities with limited capital resources.

Major players operating in the global government cloud computing market include AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Google, HPE, Oracle, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, VMware, Verizon, CGI Group, AT&T, SAP, NetApp, Informatica, Huddle, Capgemini, CenturyLink, Fujitsu, etc.The companies operating in government cloud computing market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global government cloud computing market.

• To classify and forecast global government cloud computing market based on type, service model, deployment model, organization size, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global government cloud computing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global government cloud computing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global government cloud computing market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global government cloud computing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global government cloud computing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Government cloud computing service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to government cloud computing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global government cloud computing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Solutions

- Cloud Storage

- Disaster Recovery

- Identity and Access Management

- Risk and Compliance Management

- Others

o Services

- Training, Consulting & Education

- Support and Maintenance

- Integration and Migration

• Market, By Service Model:

o Software as a Service

o Platform as a Service

o Infrastructure as a Service

• Market, By Deployment Model:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Business Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global government cloud computing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





