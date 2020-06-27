New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Forensic Accounting Market By Type of Investigation, By Organization Size, By Purpose, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916838/?utm_source=GNW



Global forensic accounting market is expected to witness a brisk growth rate during the next five years.Forensic accounting uses efficient investigation skills to keep a track of the complex financial records in order to solve finance-related problems and cybercrimes.



Moreover, forensic accounting helps to reduce risks associated with contracts, thereby, fueling the forensic accounting market, globally.



The global forensic accounting market is segmented based on type of investigation, organization size, purpose, end user and region.The end user segment is further divided into financial services, insurance professionals, manufacturing, healthcare, government, other services.



Among these, financial services accounted for the largest share in 2019 as this segment holds crucial information of customers, employees and assets. Moreover, due to rising digitization of the financial sector and increasing trend of online transactions, there is an increased risk for frauds, which is expected to drive the market until 2025.



Regionally, North America accounted for the largest share in 2019. The adoption of new technology, introduction of new software and tools provided by the US government which can be utilized in forensic accounting have contributed to the dominant share of the region.



Leading players in the global forensic accounting market include Ernst & Young LLP, Deloitte LLP, FTI Consulting Inc, Kroll LLC, Forensic Risk Alliance Ltd, Mcgrathnicol Services Pty Ltd, K2 Intelligence LLC, Grant Thornton LLP, AlixPartners LLP, Hemming Morse LLP, etc. In order to sustain the fierce competition, companies tend to bring novel innovations in technology, which eventually leads to better security from cybercrimes and white-collar crimes.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global forensic accounting market.

• To classify and forecast global forensic accounting market based on type of investigation, organization size, purpose, end user and region and company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global forensic accounting market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global forensic accounting market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global forensic accounting market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global forensic accounting market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global forensic accounting market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Forensic accounting service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Banks and financial organizations

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to forensic accounting

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global forensic accounting market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of Investigation:

o Criminal and Fraud Investigation

o Bankruptcy Proceedings

o Risk Management

o Event & Data Analysis

o Regulatory Investigations

o Cross Border Investigations

o Corruption & Bribery Investigation

o Accounting Malpractice

o Securities Investigations

o Other Forensic Audit

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Purpose:

o Litigation Support

o Criminal Investigation

o Possible Fraud Detection

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Financial Services

o Insurance Professionals

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Government

o Other Services

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global forensic accounting market.



