Global field sales software market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The global field sales software market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud among SMEs to effectively manage field and office personnel, scaling field technician’s effort with the help of advanced technologies, among others.



Additionally, advantages such as lead management, sales forecasting, opportunity management, contact management, relationship management, analytics, among others associated with the field sales software are further anticipated to propel the market through 2025.



The global field sales software market is segmented based on deployment model, organization size, operating system, end user, region and company.Based on deployment model, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



The on-premises segment is expected to dominate the market since it provides more data security and helps enterprises comply with various regulations.



Regionally, the field sales software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region dominates the overall field sales software market owing to the early adoption of the technologies such as automation, cloud-based services, among others.



Major players operating in the field sales software market include Routzy, Outfield, MapAnything, SalesRabbit, Badger Maps, SPOTIO, ForceManager, Field Force connect, Mapadore, Resco Cloud and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global field sales software market.

• To classify and forecast global field sales software market based on deployment model, organization size, operating system, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global field sales software market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global field sales software market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global field sales software market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global field sales software market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Field sales software providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to field sales software

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, vendors, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global field sales software market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Deployment Model:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprise

• Market, By Operating System:

o iOS

o Android

o Windows

• Market, By End User:

o Direct Sell Buyers

o Channel Selling Buyer

o Enterprise Buyer

o Small Company CRM Buyers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global field sales software market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





