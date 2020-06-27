New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Assistants in Healthcare Market By Product, By User Interface, By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916835/?utm_source=GNW



Global digital assistants in healthcare market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is the growing requirement for automation in all service-based companies.



Additionally, number of users with smart devices is increasing at an alarming rate, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of digital assistants in healthcare market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in technology is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.

The global digital assistants in healthcare market is segmented based on product, user interface, type, deployment mode, application, user type, region and company.Based on product, the market can be segmented into smart speakers and chatbots.



Out of which, the smart speakers segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the digital assistants in healthcare market during the forecast years as well.This growth can be accredited to the shift in the preference of consumers towards technologically advanced products.



This gives several benefits such as it helps in saving time. In addition to this, it provides increased comfort as well as greater convenience, thereby anticipated to boost the growth of the segment through 2025.

Major players operating in the global digital assistants in healthcare market include Nuance Communications Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon, Infermedic, Sensly, Inc., eGain Corporation, Kognito Solutions LLC, Verint Systems Inc., HealthTap Inc., Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd, CSS Corporation, Medrespond LLC., Floatbot.AI, Kore.AI, Inc., Datalog.AI, True Image Interactive, Inc., ADA Digital Health, idAvatars, Welltok, Inc., Next IT Corp, etc. The companies operating in digital assistants in healthcare market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global digital assistants in healthcare market.

• To classify and forecast global digital assistants in healthcare market based on component, deployment mode, user type, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global digital assistants in healthcare market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global digital assistants in healthcare market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global digital assistants in healthcare market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in global digital assistants in healthcare market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global digital assistants in healthcare market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Digital assistants in healthcare service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to digital assistants in healthcare

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service provider, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global digital assistants in healthcare market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Smart Speakers

o Chatbots

• Market, By User Interface:

o Automatic Speech Recognition

o Text-based

o Text-to-speech

o Others

• Market, By Type:

o Rule-Based

o Conversational Based

• Market, By Deployment Mode:

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Application:

o Patient Tracking

o Medical Reference

o Diagnostic Guides

o Drug Dosage

o Medical Calculators

o Nursing Reference

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centres

o Patients

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Kuwait

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global digital assistants in healthcare market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





