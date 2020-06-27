New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899697/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polyamide market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$769 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$804.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polyamide segment will reach a market size of US$779.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Fabrics market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Fabrics market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acme Mills; Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj; Beaulieu Technical Textiles SA; Berry Global, Inc.; Bridgestone Corporation; CBC India; Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.; ContiTech AG; DowDuPont, Inc.; Fitesa S.A.; Forbo International SA; Freudenberg & Co. KG; G.R.Henderson Co Textiles Ltd.; Habasit AG; Johns Manville Corporation; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Parishudh Fibres Pvt. Ltd.; Russet Holdings; Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.; The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.; Toray Industries, Inc.; W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG; Wovlene Tec Fab India; Zenith Rubber Pvt Ltd





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899697/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Fabrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Fabrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polyamide (Fiber) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polyamide (Fiber) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polyamide (Fiber) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyester (Fiber) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyester (Fiber) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyester (Fiber) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aramid (Fiber) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Aramid (Fiber) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Aramid (Fiber) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Composite (Fiber) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Composite (Fiber) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Composite (Fiber) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Conveyor Belts (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Conveyor Belts (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Conveyor Belts (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transmission Belts (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Transmission Belts (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Transmission Belts (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Protective Apparel (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Protective Apparel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Protective Apparel (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Automotive Carpet (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Automotive Carpet (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automotive Carpet (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Flame Resistant Apparel (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Flame Resistant Apparel (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Flame Resistant Apparel (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Industrial Fabrics Market in the United States by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Industrial Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Industrial Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Industrial Fabrics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Industrial Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Industrial Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Industrial Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Industrial Fabrics Market by Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Industrial Fabrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Industrial Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Industrial Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Industrial Fabrics Market in France by Fiber:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Industrial Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Industrial Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Industrial Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Industrial Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Industrial Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Industrial Fabrics Market by Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Industrial Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Fabrics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Industrial Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Industrial Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Industrial Fabrics Market in Russia by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Industrial Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Industrial Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Industrial Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Industrial Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Industrial Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Industrial Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Industrial Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Industrial Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Industrial Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Industrial Fabrics Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Industrial Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Industrial Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Industrial Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 129: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Industrial Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Fabrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Industrial Fabrics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Industrial Fabrics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Industrial Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Industrial Fabrics Market by Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Industrial Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 149: Industrial Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Industrial Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Industrial Fabrics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Industrial Fabrics Market in Brazil by Fiber:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Industrial Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Industrial Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Industrial Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Industrial Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin America by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Industrial Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Industrial Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Industrial Fabrics Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Historic Market by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Industrial Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Industrial Fabrics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Industrial Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 188: Industrial Fabrics Market in Israel in US$ Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Industrial Fabrics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Industrial Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Industrial Fabrics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Industrial Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Industrial Fabrics Market by Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Industrial Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Industrial Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 201: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Industrial Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Industrial Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Industrial Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Industrial Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Industrial Fabrics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Industrial Fabrics Market in Africa by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Industrial Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Industrial Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Industrial Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899697/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001