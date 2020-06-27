New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Air Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899684/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Positive Displacement Compressor market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$385.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$375.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Positive Displacement Compressor segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Air Compressors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Air Compressors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG; Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.; Elliott Group; Gardner Denver, Inc.; GE Oil & Gas; Hitachi Ltd.; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Ltd.; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN SE; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Siemens AG; Sulzer Ltd.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Air Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Air Compressors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Air Compressors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Positive Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dynamic Displacement Compressor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil Immersed (Seal) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Oil Immersed (Seal) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Oil Immersed (Seal) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Oil Free (Seal) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Oil Free (Seal) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Oil Free (Seal) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Power (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Power (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Power (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Air Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the United States by Seal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Industrial Air Compressors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 46: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Industrial Air Compressors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Market for Industrial Air Compressors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Industrial Air Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Industrial Air Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Industrial Air Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Industrial Air Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Industrial Air Compressors Market by Seal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Industrial Air Compressors Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Air Compressor Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Industrial Air Compressors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Industrial Air Compressors Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Industrial Air Compressors Market in France by Seal:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: French Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Industrial Air Compressors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 86: French Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Industrial Air Compressors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Industrial Air Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Industrial Air Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Industrial Air Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Industrial Air Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Industrial Air Compressors Market by Seal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Industrial Air Compressors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Air

Compressors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Air

Compressors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Seal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Industrial Air Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 121: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Russia by Seal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Industrial Air Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 134: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020-2027



Table 137: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 143: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific by

Seal: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Industrial Air Compressors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Industrial Air Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Industrial Air Compressors Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 166: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review by Seal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Industrial Air Compressors Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 169: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Industrial Air Compressors Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Industrial Air Compressors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Industrial Air Compressors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Industrial Air Compressors Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Air

Compressors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Air

Compressors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Seal for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Seal

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Air Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 189: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 191: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Seal for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market by Seal: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Industrial Air Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Industrial Air Compressors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 203: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020-2027



Table 206: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Seal: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 209: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Brazil by Seal:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Industrial Air Compressors Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Seal for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Seal: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Industrial Air Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 228: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Rest of Latin America by Seal: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Seal: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Industrial Air Compressors

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Industrial Air Compressors Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 237: Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 239: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Seal: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Historic Market by Seal in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Seal for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Industrial Air Compressors Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Industrial Air Compressors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Industrial Air Compressors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Industrial Air Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



