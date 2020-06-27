New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899669/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Discrete IGBT market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$118.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$111.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Discrete IGBT segment will reach a market size of US$124.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 13.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$996.8 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Danfoss A/S; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; ON Semiconductor; Renesas Electronics Corporation; ROHM Co., Ltd.; SEMIKRON International GmbH; Toshiba Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899669/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares
Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 3: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Discrete IGBT (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Discrete IGBT (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Discrete IGBT (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: IGBT Module (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: IGBT Module (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: IGBT Module (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: High Power (Power Rating) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: High Power (Power Rating) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: High Power (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Medium Power (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Medium Power (Power Rating) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Medium Power (Power Rating) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Low Power (Power Rating) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Low Power (Power Rating) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Low Power (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Energy & Power (End-Use Vertical) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Energy & Power (End-Use Vertical) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Energy & Power (End-Use Vertical) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Vertical) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Vertical) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Consumer Electronics (End-Use Vertical) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 25: Inverter & UPS (End-Use Vertical) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Inverter & UPS (End-Use Vertical) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 27: Inverter & UPS (End-Use Vertical) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 28: Electric Vehicle (End-Use Vertical) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Electric Vehicle (End-Use Vertical) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 30: Electric Vehicle (End-Use Vertical) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Industrial System (End-Use Vertical) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Industrial System (End-Use Vertical) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 33: Industrial System (End-Use Vertical) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 34: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use Vertical) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use Vertical) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 36: Other End-Use Verticals (End-Use Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type:
2020 to 2027

Table 38: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 39: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power
Rating: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United States by Power Rating: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 43: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
End-Use Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United States by End-Use Vertical: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: United States Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 47: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 48: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by Power Rating in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 51: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 52: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Canadian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by End-Use Vertical in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 54: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Japanese Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: Japanese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 65: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Rating for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Power Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 70: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical:
2012-2019

Table 72: Chinese Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by End-Use Vertical: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 74: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 75: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027

Table 77: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 78: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2020-2027

Table 80: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Power Rating: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 83: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Europe in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: European Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

FRANCE
Table 85: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
France by Power Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 90: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
France by End-Use Vertical: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical:
2012-2019

Table 93: French Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 94: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 99: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 101: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical:
2012-2019

Table 102: German Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

ITALY
Table 103: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 106: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Rating for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Power Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 109: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical:
2012-2019

Table 111: Italian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by End-Use Vertical: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Power Rating for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Vertical for the Period 2012-2019

Table 120: United Kingdom Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 122: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 123: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 124: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2020 to 2027

Table 125: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by Power Rating in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 126: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Spanish Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by End-Use Vertical in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 129: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power
Rating: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Russia by Power Rating: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 135: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Russia by End-Use Vertical: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019

Table 138: Russian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027

Table 140: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power
Rating: 2020-2027

Table 143: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Power Rating: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 145: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 146: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Rest of Europe Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 149: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 151: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:
2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Power Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 157: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Vertical: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 165: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical:
2012-2019

Table 168: Australian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

INDIA
Table 169: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027

Table 170: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 172: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2020 to 2027

Table 173: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by Power Rating in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 174: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 175: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Indian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Review by End-Use Vertical in US$ Million:
2012-2019

Table 177: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Vertical
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2012-2019

Table 180: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Power Rating for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 183: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: South Korean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 186: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated-Gate
Bipolar Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated-Gate
Bipolar Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Power Rating for the Period
2020-2027

Table 191: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Power Rating for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Insulated-Gate
Bipolar Transistors (IGBT): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical for the Period
2020-2027

Table 194: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Vertical for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Insulated-Gate Bipolar
Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by End-Use Vertical:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027

Table 197: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type:
2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 202: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Power Rating
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Power
Rating: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market by Power Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2012-2019

Table 207: Latin American Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market by End-Use Vertical: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027

Table 209: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power
Rating: 2020-2027

Table 212: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Power Rating: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 214: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors
(IGBT) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Vertical: 2020-2027

Table 215: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by End-Use Vertical: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 216: Argentinean Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 217: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Brazil by Power Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Power Rating:
2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market in
Brazil by End-Use Vertical: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 224: Brazilian Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899669/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001