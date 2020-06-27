New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrophobic Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899663/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Metals market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 81.3 Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 83.8 Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Metals segment will reach a market size of 153.3 Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydrophobic Coatings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1 Thousand Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydrophobic Coatings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Aculon, Inc.; Advanced NanoTechnology Lab; Artekya Ltd. Co.; BASF SE; Cytonix, LLC; Drywired, LLC; Hydrobead; Lotus Leaf Coatings, Inc.; Nanogate AG; NEI Corporation; NeverWet, LLC.; Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Surfactis Technologies





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899663/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydrophobic Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Hydrophobic Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydrophobic Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Metals (Substrate Type) World Market by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Metals (Substrate Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Metals (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Glass (Substrate Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Glass (Substrate Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Glass (Substrate Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Concrete (Substrate Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Concrete (Substrate Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Concrete (Substrate Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Polymers (Substrate Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polymers (Substrate Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polymers (Substrate Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Ceramics (Substrate Type) World Market by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Ceramics (Substrate Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Ceramics (Substrate Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Substrate Types (Substrate Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Optical (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Optical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Optical (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Medical (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Medical (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Medical (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the United States by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Hydrophobic Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 45: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review by Substrate Type in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 48: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 49: Canadian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Hydrophobic Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Hydrophobic Coatings Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Hydrophobic Coatings Market by Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Review in China in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydrophobic Coatings Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Hydrophobic Coatings Market Demand Scenario in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Europe in Tons by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Hydrophobic Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 71: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in France by Substrate

Type: Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Scenario in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Hydrophobic Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Hydrophobic Coatings Market by Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Demand for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Review in Italy in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Hydrophobic Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review by Substrate Type in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 99: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 100: Spanish Hydrophobic Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 102: Spanish Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Russia by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Hydrophobic Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 108: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in

Tons by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 113: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Substrate Type: Estimates and Projections in Tons for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Scenario in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Hydrophobic Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 129: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review by Substrate Type in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 132: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Indian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 135: Indian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 137: South Korean Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2018-2027



Table 140: South Korean Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrophobic

Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by

Substrate Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 147: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Hydrophobic Coatings Market Trends by Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027



Table 149: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Latin America in Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Hydrophobic Coatings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Hydrophobic Coatings Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Hydrophobic Coatings Market by

Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Demand for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Review in Latin America in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020-2027



Table 158: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Argentina in Tons by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Hydrophobic Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 161: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Brazil by Substrate

Type: Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Scenario in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Hydrophobic Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 174: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Hydrophobic Coatings Market

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Hydrophobic Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 180: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market by Substrate Type in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 186: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Substrate Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Tons by End-Use

Industry for 2012-2019



Table 189: The Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Hydrophobic Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iranian Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020-2027



Table 197: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Israel in Tons by Substrate Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Hydrophobic Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 200: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in Tons by End-Use Industry for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Growth Prospects in Tons by Substrate Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Hydrophobic Coatings Market by

Substrate Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrophobic Coatings in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by

Substrate Type for the Period 2018-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 213: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Substrate

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Tons by Substrate Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 219: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: African Hydrophobic Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in Tons by Substrate Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Hydrophobic Coatings Market in Africa by Substrate Type: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Substrate Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Hydrophobic Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Hydrophobic Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 225: Hydrophobic Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899663/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001