New York, June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrofluoric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899657/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Anhydrous market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 12.1 tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 12.5 tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Anhydrous segment will reach a market size of 65.6 tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydrofluoric Acid market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 154.6 tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydrofluoric Acid market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Daikin Industries Ltd.; Dongyue Group Ltd.; Fluorchemie Stulln GmbH; Fubao Group; Fujian Longfu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.; Gulf Fluor; Honeywell International, Inc.; Lanxess AG; Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V.; Morita Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.; Navin Fluorine International Limited; Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.; Solvay S.A; SRF Ltd.; Tanfac Industries Ltd.; Ying Peng Group; Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899657/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Hydrofluoric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Hydrofluoric Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hydrofluoric Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Anhydrous (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Anhydrous (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Anhydrous (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Above 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in tons: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Above 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in tons:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Above 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Below 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in tons: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Below 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in

tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid (Below 50% Concentration)

(Grade) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fluorocarbons (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Fluorocarbons (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Fluorocarbons (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Fluorinated Derivatives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Fluorinated Derivatives (Application) Global Historic Analysis in tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Fluorinated Derivatives (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Metal Pickling (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Metal Pickling (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Metal Pickling (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Glass Etching (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Glass Etching (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Glass Etching (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the United States by Grade: A Historic Review in tons for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in tons for 2012-2019



Table 30: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by Grade in tons: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Hydrofluoric Acid Market in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Hydrofluoric Acid Market Growth Prospects in tons by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in China in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in China in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Hydrofluoric Acid Market Demand Scenario in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 53: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe in tons by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Hydrofluoric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in France by Grade: Estimates and Projections in tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Scenario in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Growth Prospects in tons by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in Italy in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Italy in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Hydrofluoric Acid Market in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by Grade in tons: 2012-2019



Table 84: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Hydrofluoric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Russia by Grade: A Historic Review in tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 95: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Europe in tons by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Hydrofluoric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in tons by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Asia-Pacific by Grade: Estimates and Projections in tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Scenario in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review by Grade in tons: 2012-2019



Table 117: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in tons by Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in tons by Grade for the

Period 2018-2027



Table 122: South Korean Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in tons by Application for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 125: South Korean Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrofluoric Acid:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoric Acid Market in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Hydrofluoric Acid Market Trends by Region/Country in tons: 2020-2027



Table 134: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Latin America in tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Hydrofluoric Acid Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Hydrofluoric Acid Market Growth Prospects in tons by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Latin America in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 143: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Argentina in tons by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Hydrofluoric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in tons by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Brazil by Grade: Estimates and Projections in tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Scenario in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Review in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Latin America by Grade: A Historic Review in tons for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in tons for 2012-2019



Table 165: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in tons: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market by Grade in tons: 2012-2019



Table 171: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in tons by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in tons by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in tons by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Hydrofluoric Acid Market in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 182: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel in tons by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Hydrofluoric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in tons by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in tons by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Growth Prospects in tons by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrofluoric Acid in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in tons by

Grade for the Period 2018-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 195: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in tons by

Application for the Period 2018-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in tons by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market Analysis in tons by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in tons by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Retrospect in tons by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Hydrofluoric Acid Market Estimates and Projections in tons by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Africa by Grade: A Historic Review in tons for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Hydrofluoric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in tons by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in tons for 2012-2019



Table 210: Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899657/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001