New York , June 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Safety Council (NSC), June is National Safety Month. As summer begins, it’s important to make safety a priority, as people tend to be more active during warm weather, which can heighten the risk of injury.
In fact, the Mayo Clinic states that the number of traumatic injuries treated emergency rooms doubles during the summer.
In some years, the NSC devotes each week of the month to a different safety issue. For this year, the NSC is focusing on mental health, ergonomics, building a safety culture, and driving.
Some of the leading causes of accidental injuries include workplace injuries and car accidents, so it’s no surprise that the NSC will focus on ergonomics and driving.
The High Cost of Personal Injuries
Accidental injuries can leave an injury victim with overwhelming expenses. According to the NSC, accidental injuries cost employers around $730 billion and individual households over $6,200 on average. When an individual suffers a catastrophic injury, the cost can be astronomical.
In addition to ER bills, ongoing medical bills, and surgical costs, an injury victim may be forced to take time off work. If their injuries prevent them from working, they might be forced to adjust their whole lifestyle due to their injury. This can impact their mental health, relationships, and the lives of everyone in their household.
This is why it’s important for everyone to do their part to practice good safety habits. This means driving responsibly and doing other things to safeguard your personal safety.
Top Causes of Summer Injuries
Summer is supposed to be a time for vacationing, relaxing, and enjoying the warm weather. However, it’s also a time when the rate of personal injuries goes up. Knowing the most common types of summer injuries and where these injuries occur can help you avoid getting hurt.
Summertime injuries can happen at home, at work, or on vacation. Here are some of the top causes of warm weather injuries.
How to Lower Your Risk of Getting Injured
While you can’t always control your environment or the people in it, there are steps you can take to reduce your individual risk of sustaining a personal injury. As you go through the summer, here are some things you can do to make sure you stay as safe and healthy as possible.
