Vaughan, Ontario, June 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) is appalled that nooses have been discovered at more Toronto construction sites and is calling on police to conduct a full investigation of the racist hate crimes and prosecute those who are responsible.

“These are disturbing and shocking racially-motivated incidents that are denounced by everyone who works in our industry,” said RESCON president Richard Lyall. “These are acts of cowardice and racism that have no place in our industry nor society. The perpetrators must be caught and prosecuted.

“Our industry and members have zero tolerance for racism and discriminatory behaviour of any kind. Hanging a noose is a hate crime. These perpetrators will be terminated and no longer welcome in the industry.”

RESCON, which represents more than 200 residential builders in the province, has always taken a leadership role in fighting racism and discrimination. It is proud of the incredibly diverse and multicultural workforce in construction and has always welcomed people of all creeds. The recent incidents in no way exemplify the more than 400,000 people who work in Ontario’s construction industry.

“RESCON is disgusted by these incidents,” says Lyall. “A noose is a very specific racist symbol and one that is disturbingly targeted against the Black community. This is completely unacceptable. We have a multi-racial and multi-cultural workforce and oppose all forms of racism.”

RESCON commends EllisDon, Govan Brown and The Daniels Corporation for notifying police when nooses were found and is now calling on the law to do everything in its power to find the culprits.

“Sadly, such incidents have occurred at three construction sites now in Toronto,” says Lyall. “Whoever did this is merely attempting to sow division and hatred. These incidents must be investigated to the fullest extent. We can not allow this to go unpunished.”

RESCON is encouraging anyone with information about the incidents to contact Toronto Police Service at 416-808-2222 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

