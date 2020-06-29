



Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – June 29, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that it will release Phase 3 results from the PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 clinical trials of linzagolix for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids, on Monday July 6, 2020. ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 2 p.m. Central European Time, Monday July 6, 2020 to discuss these results.

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers or +1 (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 6673575. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Events Calendar under the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.obseva.com .

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving ET outcomes following IVF. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com .

