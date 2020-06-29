Selbyville, Delaware, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prebiotics market share in Europe is predicted to surpass USD 3.5 Billion by the year 2026. Growing health conscious population, in tandem with rising consumer awareness about high quality protein & fiber consumption for upholding optimal nutritional levels in the body is projected to drive Europe prebiotics market growth. Moreover, shifting inclination towards a balanced diet owing to rising burden of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity is propelling the market growth, cites the report.

According to the research document, Europe prebiotics market is categorized on the basis of ingredient, application spectrum, regional terrain, and competitive landscape. The study individually evaluates the market share, current and projected growth rates, and other important aspects of each segment. It further analyzes the market dynamics with the help of primary and secondary sources, thereby enabling stakeholders to make informed business moves.

For the record, prebiotics aid in improving mineral absorption, negate secretion of excessive insulin and maintain gut and heart health. Addition of prebiotics in infant formulations promotes healthy skin in babies while fortifying the immune system and health of an infant. It also balances the bacteria present in baby’s intestine, thereby preventing inflammation and infections caused by harmful bacteria.

Elaborating on the ingredient terrain:

Across the ingredient segmentation, inulin share is slated to register a CAGR of 9% through 2026. Inulin is essential plant-based fiber which when consumed nurtures colon cells and provide various health benefits. It is also vital for growth of intestinal bacteria and serves as a major substitute for fat and sugar reduction. Inulin is also utilized as ingredient in manufacturing various healthy food products as it improves texture and imparts slight sweetness, which further boosts the product demand.

Scrutinizing the application spectrum:

Elaborating on the application scope, Europe prebiotics market size from dietary supplement segment is projected to accrue USD 420 million by the year 2026. Increasing use of inulin and FOS in supplemental formulae on account of their benefits such as regulation of blood sugar levels, improved digestive health, and promotion of healthy cellular growth, are supporting the segment growth.

Regional interpretation of market:

Europe prebiotics market is diversified into regions including Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Russia. As per the report, Germany market is predicted to record a y-o-y growth rate of 9% during the forecast period. Whereas, UK market share from infant formulations segment of dietary supplement application is anticipated to cross USD 4.5 million by the year 2026.

Considering the competitive hierarchy, key players in Europe prebiotics market are Weetabix Ltd., Sigma Aldrich, Parmalat S.p.A., Solvay, SOLACTIS Group, Roquette Freres, Coscura Groupe Warcoing, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, BENEO GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, and Cargill Inc.

Europe Prebiotics Market Ingredient Analysis (Kilo Tons, USD million, 2015-2026)

Inulin

GOS

MOS

FOS





Europe Prebiotics Market Application Analysis (Kilo Tons, USD million, 2015-2026)

Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Diary

Cereals

Fermented Meat

Baked Goods

Dry Foods





Dietary Supplements

Food

Infant Formulations

Nutrition

Europe Prebiotics Market Regional Analysis (Kilo Tons, USD million, 2015-2026)

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Russia





Europe Prebiotics Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Kilo Tons, USD million, 2015-2026)

Abbott Laboratories

Cargill Inc.

BENEO GmbH

DuPont

FrieslandCampina

Coscura Groupe Warcoing

SOLACTIS Group

Roquette Frères

Solvay

Sigma Aldrich

Parmalat S.p.A

Weetabix Ltd.





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Market assumptions & forecast parameters

1.3 Appendix

1.4 Data Sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Europe prebiotics industry summary, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Country trends

2.1.3 Ingredient trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3. Europe Prebiotics Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry outlook, 2015 - 2026

3.3 Value Chain

3.4 Regulatory overview

3.5 Market factor analysis

Chapter 4. Europe Prebiotics Market Value, By Ingredient

4.1 Market trends

4.2 Inulin

4.2.1 Market estimates & forecast by inulin , 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates & forecast by inulin, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 GOS

4.3.1 Market estimates & forecast by GOS, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates & forecast by GOS, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 FOS

Chapter 5. Europe Prebiotics Market Size, By Application

5.1 Market trends

5.2 Animal Feed

5.2.1 Market estimates & forecast from animal feed, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market estimates & forecast from animal feed, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Food & Beverages

5.4 Dietary Supplements

Chapter 6. Europe Prebiotics Market Share, By Country





