Oslo, 29 June 2020



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 12 June 2020 regarding the announcement of an approved Prospectus (the “Prospectus”) and commencement of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering. The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expires on 29 June 2020 at 16:30 CET. Correctly completed subscription forms must be received by DNB Bank ASA, or, in the case of online subscriptions, be registered, within this deadline.



Subscription rights not used to subscribe for Offer Shares during the subscription period will have no value after the end of the subscription period, and will lapse without compensation to the holder.



For more information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus of the Company dated 12 June 2020. The Prospectus, as well as the subscription form, is available on the Company’s website https://thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/share-information/prospectus/. The online subscription form and printable subscription form are available on https://www.thinfilmsystems.com/investor-relations/subsequent-offering-subscription/.



Contact: Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer, e-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.