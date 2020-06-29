Orkla will report its second quarter 2020 results on Monday, 13 July 2020 at 7.00 a.m. CET.

The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.



The results will be presented in a webcast with Presidet & CEO Jaan Ivar Semlitsch and CFO Harald Ullevoldsæter at 8.00 a.m. CET. As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will not be a physical presentation of the results.

The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed live at www.orkla.com (direct link: https://events.webcast.no/orkla-asa/presentations/ytumvxhOAquznsZvralV ) or followed by telephone (listen only). Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94, pin code: 1661193#. Questions can only be asked in writing in the webcast.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 29 June 2020



Ref.:



VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act