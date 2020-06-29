General Press Release

JAYS are one of the main sponsors of the Låt Live Leva 2020 Summer Tour. Låt Live Leva is an initiative to support artists, musicians and the Swedish live-scene. Due to Covid-19 tours and concerts have been cancelled and the music industry have suffered. This summer Låt Leva Live will visit several Swedish cities for a summer happening to remember!



The aim with the festival is to support the music industry and at the same time create a great local happening. Since Corona emerged Låt Leva Live have been touring in Stockholm, Umeå, Uppsala and Malmö and viewed by almost 200 000 people through digital channels. New for the summer is that the support will be targeting the people behind stage such as audio technicians, security companies and local organizers and businesses. They are the ones that will suffer substantially from a cancelled live concert summer. At the same time, these are the people that are fundamental to drive the live music scene forward when the world we know goes back to normal once again.

“We are very proud that JAYS have been a part of such an important event since the beginning. The digital festival Låt Leva Live is an important initiative to keep the Swedish live music scene alive and to provide artists and fans with new music experiences in a digital format,” says Henrik Andersson, CEO at JAYS.

Låt Live Leva will be broadcasted through digital platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. 50 exclusive live tickets will be sold to each event following the restrictions around social distancing set up by The Public Health Agency of Sweden. Every concert will last 4 hours and be hosted by local and recognized Swedish artist. The lineup will be introduced within shortly.

Tour dates:

Hudiksvall, July 25 th

Eskilstuna, August 1 st

Östersund, August 8 th

Umeå, August 22 nd

Luleå, August 28 th

Alingsås, August 29 th

Stockholm, September 5 th

Söderhamn, September 7th

* More dates are to be announced

