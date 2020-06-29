Pune, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI-based fever detection camera market is set to gain traction from their increasing deployment by the retailers, hospitals, governments, and transport authorities worldwide to scan the temperate of the masses. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the AI-based fever detection camera market size is USD 1.28 billion by 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the AI-based fever detection cameras help in battling COVID-19?

Which region is likely to generate the highest revenue in the near future?

Which segment would procure the largest share?

What are the restraining factors of the market?

What are the historical, present, and forecasted sizes of the market?



Drivers & Restraints-

Need for Early Detection of COVID-19 Symptoms to Boost Growth

The demand for AI-based fever detection cameras is surging presently owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection. The vaccine for the infection is still at the developmental stage. Hence, it is creating tremendous pressure on the healthcare system worldwide. To lower this pressure to a certain extent, several tech companies are working persistently to develop new AI-based fever detection cameras for the early detection of fever as it is considered to be the earliest symptom of coronavirus. As these cameras deliver updates regarding an individual’s body temperature in real-time, they are gaining more popularity. Once the person is detected, he/she is then isolated and taken for further testing. However, these cameras don’t always provide accurate temperature readings. These are also expensive in natures. It may hamper this market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Public Places Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Higher Installation of Cameras in Crowded Venues

In terms of end user, the market is divided into banks, enterprises/factories, public places, hospitals, airports, and others. Out of these, the airports segment is set to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The public places segment held 13.8% AI-based fever detection camera market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing installation of such cameras in crowded venues to detect high temperatures in people.



Regional Analysis-

North America & Europe to Lead Backed by Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases

In 2020, North America procured USD 0.46 billion in terms of revenue. The region would be at the forefront, followed by Europe on account of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the developed countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. Also, these countries have adopted innovative technologies at the earliest. To reduce the spread of this disease, many companies are developing latest fever detection cameras based on AI. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forthcoming years stoked by the rising number of new product launches by industry giants and start-ups.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Introducing New Products to Control COVID-19 Pandemic

The market is fragmented with the presence of multiple large, medium, and small enterprises. They are presently trying to overcome the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection worldwide. To do so, they are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities for creating new AI-based fever detection cameras. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Staqu, a Gurgaon-based start-up introduced JARVIS, its latest thermal camera under the video analytics platform. This new technology will be able to detect body temperatures and will immediately alert the system if anybody with a temperature of 37°C and above passes through the cameras.





: Staqu, a Gurgaon-based start-up introduced JARVIS, its latest thermal camera under the video analytics platform. This new technology will be able to detect body temperatures and will immediately alert the system if anybody with a temperature of 37°C and above passes through the cameras. April 2020: Platinum CCTV, a provider of security cameras unveiled its AI-powered body temperature sensing fever camera. It would aid in providing visual security and in the identification of body temperatures individually.





Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the AI-based Fever Detection Camera Market. They are as follows:

Altoros

AnyConnect Private Limited

Athena Security, Inc.

Australia PTY LTD.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kogniz, Inc.

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.

Platinum CCTV

Scylla

Vantage Security



Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis CoViD-19 Imapct Analysis

Global AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2020-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Turret/Bullet Cameras Handheld Cameras By End-User (Value) Airports Hospitals Public Places Enterprises/Factories Banks Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!





