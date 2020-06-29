New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Annuloplasty Rings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724817/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases and technological advances. In addition, increasing prevalence of heart valve diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The annuloplasty rings market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes



The annuloplasty rings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mitral valve repair

• Tricuspid valve repair



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies increasing preference of mitral valve repair over mitral valve replacement as one of the prime reasons driving the annuloplasty rings market growth during the next few years.



