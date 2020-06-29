Sidetrade, the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, is thrilled to unveil CashTarget, a new feature using gamification for businesses who are reviewing and restarting their treasury performance. With CashTarget, collecting cash will never be boring!





As businesses emerge from pandemic lockdown, the dash for cash will intensify. With revenue proving unpredictable and loans running out, the focus needs to turn to accounts receivable – invoices which remain unpaid. Rob Harvey, global director of solutions consulting at Sidetrade, said:

“ ‘Cash is king’ is truer than ever. For business leaders, it is crucial to create a much stronger cash culture, where every team is thinking about cash, whether that’s around sales, credit terms, receivables, or customer relations.”

CashTarget enables managers and cash collection teams to track, allocate and manage collection targets at both individual and team level. It creates a more comprehensive ‘cash culture’ throughout the business, right acoss the order-to-cash process, for all the staff involved.

Linking fun and gamification to serious KPIs

The Sidetrade R&D and product teams thought about how they could motivate users, to boost cash collection as businesses plan for recovery after the pandemic. They turned to game theory techniques, integrating game features into CashTarget. Dashboards are replete with graphs, charts, and goals, creating greater visiblity among teams and a healthy competition feel. Rob Harvey, added:

“Everybody loves a competition, so injecting a little fun into a cash collection application has a big impact on performance and user experience. CashTarget adds value to individuals and teams, and gives employees greater visibility on their own actions. Who says cash collection can’t be fun?”

