This report looks at the idea of the climate-resilient city, the smart city, the smart space, intelligent waste systems, intelligent ground transport systems, and two of the most exciting and meaningful advanced materials out of which these cities will be built; smart and translucent concrete.



Report Scope



In-depth analysis and an industry overview of the global smart cities market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

Discussion of technologies deployed for improving climate resiliency for buildings and/or cityscapes and their climate resilience related applications.

Underlying the benefits of the intelligent waste management system (IWMS) and intelligent surface transport management system (ISTMS) within the futuristic smart space technologies, along with their market size and growth driving factors in developed and developing economies.

Market share analysis of the smart city technologies with a breakdown of the global market by different technology types and application areas.

The technological background of translucent concrete, its market opportunities and forecast of material consumption (both value and volumetric data) through 2028; and industry insights into major types of smart concrete and their market potential in North American region.

Analytical depiction of key trends in global smart cities marketplace, and information pertaining to opportunities, historical context and technical challenges hindering the adoption of smart city solutions.

Venice is a useful historical example of a planned city, born out of the most dire necessity, and one whose inhabitants were forced to invent new systems and structures to fit a unique set of environmental circumstances. Let us treat Venice as a useful if imperfect, framework to consider the situation our modern world is currently facing in how we change our existing cities and build new ones.



Venice is commonly thought to have been settled more than 1800 years ago as Rome fell violently. Roman citizens became refugees as the Visigoths and later the Huns ransacked what had been the classical world. The extreme northeastern corner of what is now Italy was and is a series of wetland bogs and open water encircled by the slimmest landmasses. We think of Venice now as a stunningly romantic tourist destination, a seat of trade and luxury complete with pinnacles of architectural sophistication.

But think of it then, in the eyes of the displaced Roman citizenry who were forced to leave lands they had farmed for millennia. They encountered an inhospitable stretch of bogs and swamps, the stagnant air full of insects and the promise of death (malaria in Latin meant simply bad air and was thought to be the source of the disease that now bears this name. Little did the Romans know it was carried by the insects in the air, not the air itself).



The Romans knew two things: That their merciless enemies would not follow them there, and that they had to drastically adapt to this new environment. A once land-based rural population centered on agriculture became overnight a floating civilization focused on trade access and the sea. Wooden pilings were driven deep into the bog bottoms, followed by stone. Primary locomotion and transport ceased to be horses and carts and became boats and barges of all sizes. Avenues became canals, crossed with strategic bridges. The Venetians did not merely survive in this backwater, they became one of the most powerful and successful empires in their own right after the fall of Rome.



Today our planet is exploding in population and our environment is in peril. We must create new ways of living in large numbers in urban settings. Advanced materials, technology, and systems are being used to adapt to all of our new Venices all over Earth. The traditional method of growing cities, namely sprawl, will no longer do. This report is an overview of some of the tools we have in hand, and a look at what is coming next as we build cities that are connected, smart, made in new ways, and out of brand new materials. As the population swells and the water rises, we are all now Venetians.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

How Will We Live?

Chapter 2 Climate-Resilient Cities

What Is Resilience?

What Is a Climate-Resilient City?

Climate Resilient Building Design and Planning: Technologies

Building Cladding and Improved Insulation

Resilient Windows

Building Structural Upgrades

Low Impact Development

Improved Flood Management

Urban Heat Island Management

Water Recharge and Recycling

Distributed Power Generation

Distributed Power Storage

Applications

Resilient Buildings

Stormwater and Flooding

Urban Microclimate Management

Resilient Energy Supply

Drought Resilience

Chapter 3 Smart Cities

What is a Smart City?

Historical Context for Smart Cities

Smart Cities: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Communications

Hardware

Sensors

Software

Chapter 4 Smart Spaces

Smart Space Market and Technology Breakdown

Smart Space Applications

Energy Management and Optimization

Emergency and Disaster Management

Security Management

Other Applications

Smart Space Components

Solutions

Services

Smart Space Applications by Type of Premises

Residential

Commercial

Others

Chapter 5 Intelligent Waste Management Systems



Chapter 6 Intelligent Ground Transport Systems



Chapter 7 Translucent Concrete

Market Drivers and Forecast

Opportunities in Translucent Concrete

Opportunities and Challenges for Building Companies

Opportunities for Concrete and Cement Producers

Opportunities for Resin Suppliers and Optical Fiber Suppliers

Chapter 8 Smart Concrete

Summary

What the Industry is Saying?

Definition

Technology Background

Self-Healing Concrete

Flexible Concrete

Heated Concrete

Sensor-Based Smart Concrete

Market Potential

