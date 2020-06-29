Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Pain Management Patches" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report offers a detailed picture of the pain relief patch market.

Opioid and NSAID pain management patches have been analyzed in the report, and patch regulations and demand for addressing different types of pain have been included in the scope of the study. The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of hormonal pain. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of pain management patches and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.



The report details market shares of pain management patches based on drug, major segment, application and geography.



Based on drug; the market is segmented into fentanyl patches, buprenorphine, lidocaine, diclofenac, ketoprofen, capsaicin, methyl salicylate, menthol and others (glycol salicylate, tocopherol acetate, camphor, etc.).



Based on major segment, the market is segmented into over the counter (OTC) and prescription.



Based on the category of pain, the market is segmented into acute pain and chronic pain.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and India are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on drug manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for pain management drugs used in the form of patches for immediate relief from any type of pain

Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Assessment of current market size, market forecast, and main driving forces for the pain relief patches market

Briefing about antihypertensive drugs, their pathophysiology and pathogenesis and major adverse effects of various antihypertensive drugs

Information on significant products, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain relief patches market

Profile description of major market players including Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.

Growth Insights



Growth of the global market is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases; a strong product regulatory scenario; and strong investment in research and development activities by key market players including Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Novartis AG, among others. The increasing incidence of acute and chronic pain and rising geriatric population with osteoporosis-related issues are the major factors likely to fuel major markets for pain management patches.



According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016, the high prominence of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally. The burden of chronic pain is likely to drive the market for pain management patches during the forecast period.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Pain associated with chronic diseases is the leading causes of death worldwide. There has been a rise in acute and chronic pain incidence rates among patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, pancreatitis, spine disease, arthritis and autoimmune diseases. The quick implementation of new designs for pain management patches - which overcome pain by supplying an adequate dosage of drugs to the surface of body - by regulatory agencies in recent years is likely to have a profound effect on the market growth of pain management patches.

Pharmaceutical companies pursued new launches for pain treatments, as many of them looked beyond currently available therapies. These new pain management patches, with novel mechanisms of action or improved delivery systems, will provide powerful new alternatives for currently prescribed pain management patches. But despite increasing demand for quick pain recovery, high costs and side effects from opioids are severely impacting the sales revenue of branded pain management patches.



The report is designed to provide the reader with a background on pain management patches and current factors influencing the market, as well as offering decision-makers the tools to make informed choices regarding expansion and penetration in this market.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Pain Management Patches

Pathophysiology and Pathogenesis

Topical Preparations and Topical Delivery Systems

Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Trends in Pain Management Patches

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Acute and Chronic Pain

Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthopedic Surgery

Developments in Transdermal Patch Design

Emerging Non-opioid Drugs for Pain Management

Market Restraints

Side Effects of Pain Management Patches

High Cost of Drug Development and Pricing Pressures on Manufacturers

Market Opportunities

Launch of New Patches for Pain Management

Rise in Number of Therapeutically Active Substances for Transdermal Patches

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by the Drug Used

Introduction

Fentanyl

Buprenorphine

Lidocaine

Diclofenac

Ketoprofen

Capsaicin

Methyl Salicylate

Menthol

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

Introduction

Over the Counter (OTC)

Prescription

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Category of Pain

Introduction

Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Regulatory Environment

Regulations in the U.S.

New Drug Approvals

FDA Modernization Act of 1997

Fast Track Status

Special Protocol Assessments

Medicaid and Medicare

Principles for Clinical Evaluation of New Pain Management Patches

Regulations in Europe

Pricing and Reimbursement

Regulations in Japan

Regulations in China

Regulations in India

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Global Analysis of Company Shares

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Market Impact of Generic Pain Management Patches

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Grunenthal

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Icure Pharma Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sparsha Pharma International Pvt. Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3q6qo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900