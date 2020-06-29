Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Food Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D food printing market should grow from $485.5 million in 2020 to $1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.1%.
This report overviews the global market for 3D food printing and analyzes global market trends. It uses 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for 2020 and 2025 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration.
The report includes a discussion of technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D printing market and current trends within the industry.
The report covers 3D food printing materials, printers and services segments in brief. The global market for 3D food printers has been analyzed in terms of process, technologies, end-use products, ingredients, form of material and region.
The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global 3D food printing market. This research examined key categories and regions of the 3D food printers and services market and forecasted market growth from 2020 to 2025.
The report includes:
- An overview of global market for printers & services for 3D food printing and description of its market size and future growth
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Idea about ecological and health aspects of 3D printed food
- Discussion on how 3D printing is going to change the future of the food industry
- Explanation of major drivers, restraints, and key developments of the 3D food printing market
- Market share analysis of the 3D food printers and services based on type of process, technology, form of material, end-use product, ingredient and country
- Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market and estimation of current and future demand of 3D food printers and services
- Briefing about impact of coronavirus on the global economy and thereby affecting 3D food printing industry
- Company profiles of the major vendors in the market, including BeeHex Inc., byFlow, New Kinpo Group, Natural Machines Inc., Print2Taste GmbH and WASP Co.
For mass processing, several techniques for food formulation or food structuration are optimized.
Custom food is now crafted and produced using techniques by specially qualified craftsmen which can require installing various prefabricated components to meet customers' needs. The costs of producing a small number of custom parts are typically considered high. There is a need for a revolutionary method for developing and processing personalized foods in order to achieve mass customization economically.
Food design technologies are experiencing a great transformation through the rapid growth of online shopping and information technology. There are three ways of personalizing food concept:
- Create online virtual customized food by interactive interfaces and invite customers to share their design and personal experiences, such as donut design with varied shapes, dough, filling, frosting and topping.
- Configure online visual products for self-service and online order, such as building your own pizza by Domino's pizza's visual product configurator.
- Provide food co-creation sites for gift-giving with highly unique food products, such as choosing a chocolate base and adding exotic toppings to customize chocolate bars.
Food Layered Food Manufacture (FLM) may be one of the potentials for manufacturing custom food products in the form of 3D food printing. It combines additive manufacturing and digital cuisine techniques in order, without materials, molding or human intervention, to create custom-designed 3D foods. This technique can also improve production efficiency and lower production costs for mass personalization in food production.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- Predictions for the Global Economy
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Intended Audience
- Scope of the Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background
- Overview
- 3D Printing Technologies: Basic Principles
- Steps in the Generic 3D Printing Process
- Specific Technologies
- 3D Food Printing Impacts on Mass Customization
- Food Processing Technologies
- Increasing Demand for 3D Food Printing
- 3D Food Printers on the Market
- Focus (byFlow)
- Choc Creator V2 Plus (Choc Edge)
- Discov3ry (Structur3D)
- Mmuse Chocolate 3D Printer with Touchscreen (Mmuse)
- Foodini (Natural Machines)
- Procusini (Print2Taste)
- WiibooxSweetin (Wiiboox)
- ZMorph VX (ZMorph)
- Ningbo Createbot (Ningbo)
- Mycusini (Print2Taste)
Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Food Printing
- Introduction
- Approaches to Direct Printing of Food
- Direct Printing through Extrusion
- Direct Printing through Binder Jetting
- Mold Printing
- Controlling the Content of Food
- Challenges and Barriers to Overcome
- Regulation
- Food Safety/Shelf Life
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing
- Global Market by Process
- Global Market by Technology
- Global Market by Ingredient
- Global Market by Form of Material
- Global Market by End-Use Product
- Global Market by Region
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Process
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Process
- Extrusion Process
- Inkjet Printing
- Powder Binding
- Bioprinting
- Other Processes
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Introduction
- Current 3D Food Printing Technologies
- Selective Sintering Technology
- Hot Melt Extrusion
- Powder Bed Binder Jetting
- Inkjet Printing
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Technology
- Material Extrusion
- Hot Melt Extrusion
- Binder Jetting
- Other Technologies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Material
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Form of Material
- Liquid Materials
- Powder Materials
- Paste Materials
- Other Types of Materials
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Ingredient
- Introduction
- Available Printing Materials
- Natively Printable Materials
- Non-Printable Traditional Food Material
- Alternative Ingredients
- Post-Processing
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Ingredient
- Dairy Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Carbohydrates and Proteins
- Chocolate and Sugars
- Other Ingredients
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Product
- Global Market for 3D Food Printing by End-Use Product
- Bakery Products
- Confectionery Products
- Snack Products
- Other Types of Products
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- North American Market for 3D Food Printing
- North American Market by Process
- North American Market by Technology
- North American Market by Ingredient
- North American Market by Form of Material
- North American Market by End-Use Product
- North American Market by Country
- European Market for 3D Food Printing
- European Market by Process
- European Market by Technology
- European Market by Ingredient
- European Market by Form of Material
- European Market by End-Use Product
- European Market by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market for 3D Food Printing
- Asia-Pacific Market by Process
- Asia-Pacific Market by Technology
- Asia-Pacific Market by Ingredient
- Asia-Pacific Market by Form of Material
- Asia-Pacific Market by End-Use Product
- Asia-Pacific Market by Country
- LAMEA Market for 3D Food Printing
- LAMEA Market by Process
- LAMEA Market by Technology
- LAMEA Market by Ingredient
- LAMEA Market by Form of Material
- LAMEA Market by End-Use Product
- LAMEA Market by Country
Chapter 11 3D Food Printer Features and Technical Specifications
- Introduction
- 3D Food Printer Features and Specs - Product/Company
- PancakeBot 2.0 (PancakeBot)
- Focus (byFlow)
- 3D Food Printers (Micromake)
- Foodini (Natural Machines)
- Tissue Scribe (3D Cultures)
- Choc Creator V2.0 Plus (Choc Edge)
- 2Allevi (Allevi)
- Food Grade-Fluid 3D Printer (ZBOT)
- Mycusini (Procusini)
- RoVaPaste (ORD Solutions)
- 1Aether (Aether)
- CreateBot (Henan Suwei Electronic Technology Co.)
- Commercial Art Pancakes F5 (ZBOT)
- Mmuse Chocolate 3D Printer (Mmuse)
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Business Model Evolution
- Company Profiles
- Beehex (Chef3D)
- Byflow
- Natural Machines (Foodini)
- Nufood Robot
- Print2Taste GmbH
- Systems and Materials Research Corp.
- Wasp-Deltawasp
- Xyzprinting (Gastro-Printer)
Chapter 13 Conclusions and Future Work
- Overview
- Can 3D Food Printing Change the Face of the Food Industry?
- Planning for the Economic Recovery
- Short-Term Considerations
- Long-Term Considerations
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Cultures
- Aether
- Allevi
- Byflow
- Chef3D
- Choc Edge
- Henan Suwei Electronic Technology Co.
- Micromake
- Mmuse
- Natural Machines
- Nufood Robot
- Ord Solutions
- Pancakebot
- Print2Taste Gmbh
- Procusini
- Systems And Materials Research Corp.
- Wasp-Deltawasp
- Xyzprinting (Gastro-Printer)
- Zbot
