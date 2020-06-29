Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Food Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D food printing market should grow from $485.5 million in 2020 to $1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.1%.



This report overviews the global market for 3D food printing and analyzes global market trends. It uses 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for 2020 and 2025 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration.

The report includes a discussion of technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. Furthermore, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global 3D printing market and current trends within the industry.



The report covers 3D food printing materials, printers and services segments in brief. The global market for 3D food printers has been analyzed in terms of process, technologies, end-use products, ingredients, form of material and region.

The report concludes with detailed profiles of major vendors in the global 3D food printing market. This research examined key categories and regions of the 3D food printers and services market and forecasted market growth from 2020 to 2025.



The report includes:

An overview of global market for printers & services for 3D food printing and description of its market size and future growth

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Idea about ecological and health aspects of 3D printed food

Discussion on how 3D printing is going to change the future of the food industry

Explanation of major drivers, restraints, and key developments of the 3D food printing market

Market share analysis of the 3D food printers and services based on type of process, technology, form of material, end-use product, ingredient and country

Identification of the trends, gaps and opportunities in the market and estimation of current and future demand of 3D food printers and services

Briefing about impact of coronavirus on the global economy and thereby affecting 3D food printing industry

Company profiles of the major vendors in the market, including BeeHex Inc., byFlow, New Kinpo Group, Natural Machines Inc., Print2Taste GmbH and WASP Co.

For mass processing, several techniques for food formulation or food structuration are optimized.

Custom food is now crafted and produced using techniques by specially qualified craftsmen which can require installing various prefabricated components to meet customers' needs. The costs of producing a small number of custom parts are typically considered high. There is a need for a revolutionary method for developing and processing personalized foods in order to achieve mass customization economically.



Food design technologies are experiencing a great transformation through the rapid growth of online shopping and information technology. There are three ways of personalizing food concept:

Create online virtual customized food by interactive interfaces and invite customers to share their design and personal experiences, such as donut design with varied shapes, dough, filling, frosting and topping.

Configure online visual products for self-service and online order, such as building your own pizza by Domino's pizza's visual product configurator.

Provide food co-creation sites for gift-giving with highly unique food products, such as choosing a chocolate base and adding exotic toppings to customize chocolate bars.

Food Layered Food Manufacture (FLM) may be one of the potentials for manufacturing custom food products in the form of 3D food printing. It combines additive manufacturing and digital cuisine techniques in order, without materials, molding or human intervention, to create custom-designed 3D foods. This technique can also improve production efficiency and lower production costs for mass personalization in food production.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Predictions for the Global Economy

Study Goals and Objectives

Intended Audience

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Introduction

Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background

Overview

3D Printing Technologies: Basic Principles

Steps in the Generic 3D Printing Process

Specific Technologies

3D Food Printing Impacts on Mass Customization

Food Processing Technologies

Increasing Demand for 3D Food Printing

3D Food Printers on the Market

Focus (byFlow)

Choc Creator V2 Plus (Choc Edge)

Discov3ry (Structur3D)

Mmuse Chocolate 3D Printer with Touchscreen (Mmuse)

Foodini (Natural Machines)

Procusini (Print2Taste)

WiibooxSweetin (Wiiboox)

ZMorph VX (ZMorph)

Ningbo Createbot (Ningbo)

Mycusini (Print2Taste)

Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Food Printing

Introduction

Approaches to Direct Printing of Food

Direct Printing through Extrusion

Direct Printing through Binder Jetting

Mold Printing

Controlling the Content of Food

Challenges and Barriers to Overcome

Regulation

Food Safety/Shelf Life

Global Market for 3D Food Printing

Global Market by Process

Global Market by Technology

Global Market by Ingredient

Global Market by Form of Material

Global Market by End-Use Product

Global Market by Region

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Process

Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Process

Extrusion Process

Inkjet Printing

Powder Binding

Bioprinting

Other Processes

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Introduction

Current 3D Food Printing Technologies

Selective Sintering Technology

Hot Melt Extrusion

Powder Bed Binder Jetting

Inkjet Printing

Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Technology

Material Extrusion

Hot Melt Extrusion

Binder Jetting

Other Technologies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Material

Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Form of Material

Liquid Materials

Powder Materials

Paste Materials

Other Types of Materials

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Ingredient

Introduction

Available Printing Materials

Natively Printable Materials

Non-Printable Traditional Food Material

Alternative Ingredients

Post-Processing

Global Market for 3D Food Printing by Ingredient

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Carbohydrates and Proteins

Chocolate and Sugars

Other Ingredients

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Product

Global Market for 3D Food Printing by End-Use Product

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Snack Products

Other Types of Products

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

North American Market for 3D Food Printing

North American Market by Process

North American Market by Technology

North American Market by Ingredient

North American Market by Form of Material

North American Market by End-Use Product

North American Market by Country

European Market for 3D Food Printing

European Market by Process

European Market by Technology

European Market by Ingredient

European Market by Form of Material

European Market by End-Use Product

European Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Market for 3D Food Printing

Asia-Pacific Market by Process

Asia-Pacific Market by Technology

Asia-Pacific Market by Ingredient

Asia-Pacific Market by Form of Material

Asia-Pacific Market by End-Use Product

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

LAMEA Market for 3D Food Printing

LAMEA Market by Process

LAMEA Market by Technology

LAMEA Market by Ingredient

LAMEA Market by Form of Material

LAMEA Market by End-Use Product

LAMEA Market by Country

Chapter 11 3D Food Printer Features and Technical Specifications

Introduction

3D Food Printer Features and Specs - Product/Company

PancakeBot 2.0 (PancakeBot)

Focus (byFlow)

3D Food Printers (Micromake)

Foodini (Natural Machines)

Tissue Scribe (3D Cultures)

Choc Creator V2.0 Plus (Choc Edge)

2Allevi (Allevi)

Food Grade-Fluid 3D Printer (ZBOT)

Mycusini (Procusini)

RoVaPaste (ORD Solutions)

1Aether (Aether)

CreateBot (Henan Suwei Electronic Technology Co.)

Commercial Art Pancakes F5 (ZBOT)

Mmuse Chocolate 3D Printer (Mmuse)

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Business Model Evolution

Company Profiles

Beehex (Chef3D)

Byflow

Natural Machines (Foodini)

Nufood Robot

Print2Taste GmbH

Systems and Materials Research Corp.

Wasp-Deltawasp

Xyzprinting (Gastro-Printer)

Chapter 13 Conclusions and Future Work

Overview

Can 3D Food Printing Change the Face of the Food Industry?

Planning for the Economic Recovery

Short-Term Considerations

Long-Term Considerations

Companies Mentioned



3D Cultures

Aether

Allevi

Byflow

Chef3D

Choc Edge

Henan Suwei Electronic Technology Co.

Micromake

Mmuse

Natural Machines

Nufood Robot

Ord Solutions

Pancakebot

Print2Taste Gmbh

Procusini

Systems And Materials Research Corp.

Wasp-Deltawasp

Xyzprinting (Gastro-Printer)

Zbot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krmpox

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900