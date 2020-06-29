New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691247/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on coatings raw materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatings and increasing demand for coatings raw materials in APAC. In addition, increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coatings raw materials market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The coatings raw materials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Resins

• Pigments and fillers

• Solvents

• Additives



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for coatings raw materials in the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the coatings raw materials market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our coatings raw materials market covers the following areas:

• Coatings raw materials market sizing

• Coatings raw materials market forecast

• Coatings raw materials market industry analysis





