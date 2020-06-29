Dublin, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wax Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Synthetic, Mineral), by Application (Candles, Cosmetics & Toiletries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wax market size is expected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 2.8%. The market growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of application areas, such as cosmetics & toiletries, paints & coatings, and candle manufacturing. High demand for wax as a performance additive in plastics industry on account of its rising utilization as a water- and solvent-based mold release agent for polyurethane foam processing applications will boost the growth.



Moreover, its ability to function as a release agent and lubricant for engineering resins is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The market is driven by significantly growing demand for synthetic products worldwide. Two major subdivisions of synthetic wax include fully synthetic and partially synthetic. These are increasingly being used in cosmetics and personal care sectors, such as hair care, skin care, makeup, and other allied products. They are also used in hot melt adhesives, printing ink formulations, and coating solutions among others.



In terms of volume, mineral wax product segment accounted for the maximum share in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast years. Synthetic wax product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the high demand for coatings, hot melt adhesives, paperboard, candles, printing inks, laminating, PVC lubricants, and polish formulations. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the rising living standards and rapid industrialization, especially in China and India.



Wax Market Report Highlights

Fluctuating prices of natural gas and crude oil are anticipated to affect the production capacity of synthetic wax and agricultural commodity prices, which, in turn, is likely to affect the production of natural wax

In terms of volume, mineral wax product segment accounted for a prominent share in 2019 and is further expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period

Candles application led the market and accounted for more than 30% of the overall revenue share in 2019

Key companies have undertaken strategies, such as partnerships, M&A, and product launch, to gain higher market share

For example, in February 2020, Trecora Resources, a leading provider of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, entered into logistics service agreement with Odyssey Logistics for the distribution of its products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.3.1 Information analysis

1.3.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.3.3 Data validation & publishing

1.4 Research scope and assumptions

1.4.1 List to Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Petroleum Market

3.1.2 Global Wax market

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw material Trends

3.3.1.1 Mineral Wax

3.3.1.2 Synthetic Wax

3.3.1.3 Natural Wax

3.3.2 Manufacturing/TEchnology TRends

3.3.3 Sales Channel analysis

3.3.4 vendor selection criteria

3.3.5 profit margin analysis

3.3.6 List of key end-users

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 Product Classification Code

3.4.2 Standards & Compliance

3.4.3 Safety

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing acceptance for synthetic wax worldwide

3.5.1.2 Growing coatings & printing inks industry worldwide

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.6 Trade Analysis

3.6.1 Trade Balance

3.6.2 Net Importers, Key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.6.3 Net EXPORTERS, Key Country Analysis (USD Million)

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1 Threat of new market entrant

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.1.4 Supplier POwer

3.7.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Wax Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Market Introduction

4.2 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product

4.2.1 Mineral

4.2.1.1 Mineral Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Synthetic

4.2.2.1 Synthetic Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Natural

4.2.3.1 Natural Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Wax Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Market Introduction

5.2 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application

5.2.1 Candles

5.2.1.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Candles, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Packaging

5.2.2.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Packaging, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.3 Plastic & Rubber

5.2.3.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Plastic & Rubber, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.4 Cosmetics & Toiletries

5.2.4.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Cosmetics & Toiletries, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.5 Fire Logs

5.2.5.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Fire Logs, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.6 Adhesives

5.2.6.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Adhesives, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.2.7.1 Wax Market Estimates & Forecasts in Other Applications, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Wax Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Market Snapshot

6.2 Regional Market Introduction

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Central & South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Wax Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.4 Competitive Analysis

7.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.2.1 Market Differentiators

7.4.2.2 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.4.3 SWOT Analysis

7.4.4 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.4.5 Geographical Presence

7.4.6 Market Share Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Sinopec Corp.

8.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

8.3 HollyFrontier Corporation

8.4 BP P.L.C.

8.5 Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd.

8.6 Baker Hughes Incorporated

8.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

8.8 Sasol Limited

8.9 International Group Incorporated (IGI)

8.10 Evonik Industries AG

8.11 BASF SE

8.12 Dow Inc.

8.13 Honeywell International Incorporated

8.14 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

8.15 Mitsui Chemicals



