New York, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logging While Drilling Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666362/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on logging while drilling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in directional drilling, growing consumption of liquid fuels, and rising investments in shale gas. In addition, increase in directional drilling is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The logging while drilling market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The logging while drilling market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of robotic logging technology as one of the prime reasons driving the logging while drilling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing applications of IoT in the oil and gas sector and consolidation among oilfield service providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our logging while drilling market covers the following areas:

• Logging while drilling market sizing

• Logging while drilling market forecast

• Logging while drilling market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666362/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001