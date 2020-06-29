ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 June 2020 to 26 June 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 243,574 1,731,894,191 22 June 2020 916 7,318.8539 6,704,070 23 June 2020 920 7,378.9821 6,788,664 24 June 2020 933 7,196.5232 6,714,356 25 June 2020 957 7,083.7957 6,779,192 26 June 2020 945 7,149.6950 6,756,462 Total 22-26 June 2020 4,671 33,742,744 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,402 17,351,749 Accumulated in third phase of the program 82,882 509,333,583 Accumulated under the program 248,245 1,765,636,935 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 973,831 7,374,306,937 22 June 2020 3,664 7,863.0098 28,810,068 23 June 2020 3,721 7,905.6430 29,416,898 24 June 2020 3,691 7,713.2315 28,469,537 25 June 2020 3,818 7,596.0000 29,001,528 26 June 2020 3,777 7,670.0339 28,969,718 Total 22-26 June 2020 18,671 144,667,749 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,286 56,453,821 Accumulated in third phase of the program 330,951 2,176,439,090 Accumulated under the program 992,502 7,518,974,686

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 91,268 A shares and 411,593 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

