A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 June 2020 to 26 June 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement243,574 1,731,894,191
22 June 20209167,318.85396,704,070
23 June 20209207,378.98216,788,664
24 June 20209337,196.52326,714,356
25 June 20209577,083.79576,779,192
26 June 20209457,149.69506,756,462
Total 22-26 June 20204,671 33,742,744
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,402 17,351,749
Accumulated in third phase of the program82,882 509,333,583
Accumulated under the program248,245 1,765,636,935
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement973,831 7,374,306,937
22 June 20203,6647,863.009828,810,068
23 June 20203,7217,905.643029,416,898
24 June 20203,6917,713.231528,469,537
25 June 20203,8187,596.000029,001,528
26 June 20203,7777,670.033928,969,718
Total 22-26 June 202018,671 144,667,749
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,286 56,453,821
Accumulated in third phase of the program330,951 2,176,439,090
Accumulated under the program992,502 7,518,974,686
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 91,268 A shares and 411,593 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.51% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 June 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

