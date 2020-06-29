Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, today announced that the Company is now taking pre-orders for its next-generation smart air disinfection active technology purifiers, KRONOS® AIR 5G® model 5 (also marketed as AIRDOG X5 ™).

This product line takes air purification to an entirely new level since it not only purifies by collecting and storing pollutants but in fact it kills the worst infectious viruses and bacteria with powerful output and speed, using intelligent laser air quality sensors and other innovative features. Utilizing the world's most advanced air purification combined with disinfection technology- our products terminate and collect more than 99.9% of infectious airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold inside your home or business.

The KRONOS® powerful multiple-speed fan automatically draws airborne pathogens through the electrostatic cold plasma disinfection and filtration 5-step process. Electrically charged ions generated within the device, trap, attract, zap and destroy mold, allergens bacteria, and infectious viruses. Unlike other passive air purification devices, it does this without the need to have an expensive replaceable filter. This air purifier/disinfection process produces clean safe air and incorporates a multi-stage high voltage electronic filtration method that uses eco-friendly washable (non-porous) carbon filters that virtually maintain 100% of the cleaning efficiency. Unlike HEPA, KRONOS captures up to 14.6nm levels which is 20 times beyond HEPA. Conventional passive HEPA filters merely capture collect the worst which literally can then cause living microbial infestations to multiple since inside a HEPA it is dark, damp and warm which is the ideal condition to multiple germs and viruses, while KRONOS ® destroys them in the collection process. This electronic filtration method not only attracts but annihilates bacteria and viruses via using high voltage electricity. The Model 5 captures 14.6nm/0.0146 Microns - smaller than one hundred millionth of a meter which is 20 times smaller than the best HEPA can collect. By eliminating the guesswork when to clean the electronic filter our smart technology reads out clean on its screen.

The KRONOS® AIR 5G® is also super energy-efficient using only 30 watts that is half that of a 60 WATT lightbulb. In comparison, some HEPA types can cost almost two dollars per day making those true energy hogs. The smart controls and the auto-monitoring capabilities of the core technology adjusts its cleaning CADR strength when it senses greater pollution production. Included are long-lasting, reusable patented collector plates, so costly replacement filters are not required at all. AIR 5G® uses built-in laser sensors to detect changes in the indoor air quality (IAQ) and automatically adjusts fan speed levels until the air quality improves. Subsequently, it resumes to the standard-settings. This function, unique to AIR 5G® is a significant energy-saver, especially compared to World War 2 antiquated HEPA technology.

INDUSTRY CERTIFICATIONS – The manufacturer of the KRONOS® AIR 5G® is certified by the California Air Review Board (CARB). CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation and the world.

Our electronic active disinfection collection filtration technology offers consumers high-efficiency and an ultra-quiet experience. Build-In laser Sensor (Real-Time Data Display) allows consumers to visually monitor air quality.

KRONOS 5G can be either turned on, off, or set to sleep mode with a child lock feature and adjustable filtration settings. You can track the air quality in your home or office and see how it stacks up against the air outdoors.

Pre-orders for the AIR 5G® air disinfection systems can be made online at www.1800SAFEAIR.com with $100 deposit that will be applied toward the AIR 5G® systems at $599.99 cost at the time of shipping. While these products have already been paid for and are on an expedited delivery to America, estimated time to our warehouse is between 2 to 3 weeks due to time allowed for customs and land transportation. For those wishing to be on a first come first shipped bias and pay in full we will pay the S&H costs. The Company has already placed a bond with US Customs in order to receive this large shipment of our newest improved 2020 models.

Customers can also pre-order the newest KRONOS® AIR 5G® Model 8 units than can clean air throughout an entire house.

*Limit Three (3) AIR 5G® purifiers pre-order per household and Five (5) AIR 5G® systems for usage in reopening your business.

Quantities are limited to shipments which are based on first orders in, first orders shipped.

Please use this link to place your pre-orders: www.1800safeair.com/preorder

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter and purify the air, and dramatically reduce energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include health care facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Currently, the Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. Recently the Company became the exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies.

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Products: https://shop.kronosati.co/collections/all

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow us on Instagram: hhttps://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

For inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)